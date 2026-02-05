Koko Zaira has shared a video of the late actress Aunty Ajara during her final moments in the hospital

In the clip, the actress appeared to be in pain as she turned and tossed on the bed, supported by two pillows

Medical cables were attached to different parts of her body, while an oxygen mask was placed over her nose

A chieftain of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Alhaji Ganiyu Oyedepo, better known as Koko Zaria, has joined other celebrities in mourning the untimely demise of petite actress Aunty Ajara.

The actress passed on after battling an ailment in an undisclosed hospital, as her elder brother shared the sad news with Nigerians.

In a video shared by the former associate of MC Oluomo on his Instagram page, Aunty Ajara was seen battling for her life in the hospital.

She lay on the bed with several medical cables attached to different parts of her body.

An oxygen mask was placed over her nose, while her legs and hands moved, indicating that she was in severe pain.

The actress was seen tossing her legs and hands as she lay on the hospital bed.

Pillows were placed on both sides to support her and prevent her from falling, as she groaned in pain.

Reactions to Koko Zaria’s video about Aunty Ajara

Koko Zaria shared several crying emojis to express his grief over the actress’ passing. However, some people were not impressed with the post, questioning why a video of the actress in her most vulnerable state was shared.

Others mourned her death and prayed that Allah grants her paradise. Some also expressed sadness over her demise despite the efforts made to keep her alive.

Recall that Aunty Ajara’s colleagues had earlier rallied around her when her family appealed for help. Donations were requested after her family stated that they had done their best and needed support to continue her treatment.

Following the intervention by her colleagues, it was later revealed that the actress was pregnant and battling kidney failure, according to Mama Nonetwork in one of her viral videos about the actress.

What fans said about Koko Zaria's video

Reactions have trailed the video shared by Koko Zaira about the late actress. Many shared their opinion about his move. Here are comments below:

@kudheemoney reacted:

"May her soul rest in perfect peace."

@haybeststitches commented:

"I'm crying."

@bukysmart shared:

"May God forgive her shortcomings and grant her soul paradise."

@officialblessing1654 said:

"May her soul rest in peace."

@ccccbaj7 wrote:

"Must you post this kind of content like omoh."

Aunty Ajara celebrates mother's birthday

Legit.ng had reported that a few months ago, Aunty Ajara shared an emotional post while celebrating her mother’s birthday.

She thanked her mother for not abandoning her at birth despite her condition, and for allowing her to pursue her dreams instead of being hidden away.

The actress showered prayer and accolades on her aged mother and asked her fans to join her praying foe her as well.

