Kudirat, wife of NURTW chieftain, Kokozaria, has reacted after actress Awele Odita dragged her husband publicly

Odita had accused Kokozaria of claiming that she was having an affair with NURTW boss MC OIuomo

In a video Kudirat made, she said that when it was sweet, she wasn't called into the affair, she warned the actress that nothing must happen to her husband

Kudi Oyedepo, wife of Ganiyu Oyedepo, better known as Kokozaria has reacted to the allegation levelled against husband by actress Awele Odita.

Legit.ng had reported that Odita had claimed that Kokozaria lied against her in an interview. He accused her of dating NURTW boss MC OIuomo. She also accused Kokozaria's wife of committing adultery.

Kokozaria's wife reacts to allegation against her husband. Photo credit @oyindamolaolope/@aweleodita7

Source: Instagram

Reacting in a video, Kudi slammed the actress and claimed that she was a thief. According to her, Odita has enjoyed generational wealth from her man, as she does not know why she was shouting when the going was no longer good.

Kudi also mentioned that Odita didn't mention her name when it was all rosy between them, and wondered why it was now that she remembered her name.

Kokozaria's wife makes claims

In the video, the woman said that the man, who was accused of sending thugs to beat an actor, was not her husband but the father of her children.

She said that nothing can happen to him and that Odita was just boasting in vain. She noted that she was a prayerful woman and would always support her man.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to the video made by Kokozaria's wife

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans about the video. Here are some of them below:

@lolaglowz:

"I heard her voice for the first time today."

@ashakeade28:

"A woman she spoke wisely."

@mo_fabrics_oh_baby:

"She voiced out finally person wey no dey talk."

@habikeh___:

"I love this woman o she’s very unproblematic for her too much come out eh e get yyy."

@morolakemi_rolake:

"Who else heard mi o take,mi o leave."

@incredible1908:

"Handled right. Stand by ur husband regardless."

@tosin_balogun:

"I stand with this woman."

@kemkemadebayo:

"Totally stand with this woman. Ah ahn, kilode gan."

@omoshotayocollections_and_more:

"Very intelligent woman. You no go even die, God will continue to be with you and your family."

@eniliseceo:

"The way 1st wives be standing on Business with these men since 1900… I wish these men figured out God was protecting them."

Lawori's wife cries for help

Legit.ng had reported that wife of actor, Lawori, had called on Nigerians to come to her aid and help her after her husband was hospitalised.

The movie act was allegedly hit with a bottle on his head while he was anchoring an event during at Idimu Day.

He had made a video and accused NURTW chieftain, Kokozaira, of being behind the attack as he showed off his plastered head.

Source: Legit.ng