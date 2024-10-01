Diminutive actress, Aunty Ajara, has specially celebrated her mother with a video and wishes on her birthday

In the clip, she appreciated her mother for not listening to people and acting on their advice when she was born

She also prayed for her mother as fans reacted in the comment section to her video and also joined in celebrating her mother

Petite actress, Aunty Ajara, has made a heart-warming and emotional video to mark her mother's birthday.

In the recording, the movie star, who is in rivalry with her colleague, Aunty Ramota appreciated her mother for not throwing her away when she gave birth to her.

Aunty Ajara makes special wishes of her mother on birthday. Photo credit @auntyajara1

Source: Instagram

She also thanked her mother for not listening to hearsay and locking her in a room, but has allowed her to spread her wings.

Aunty Ajara also thanked her mother for not making her regret coming to the world.

Aunty Ajara prays for mother

In the video, the actress, who was snubbed by her colleague, showered prayer on her mother.

She prayed that she will live long to enjoy the fruits of her labour. She also prayed that when it was time for her mother to enjoy the wealth, she will not be celebrated in the grave.

Aunty Ajara also prayed for herself that she will live long to reciprocate the love and kindness her mother has shown to her.

See the post here:

What fans said about Aunty Ajara's video

Netizens reacted to the recording made by the actress. Here are some of the comments below:

@perfectlookmakeover:

"Happy birthday to mummy AJ. Age gracefully ma."

@harinola_01:

"Happy birthday mummy aunty Ajara, may she live long to reap the fruits of her labor insha Allah Rahmon. Age with sufficient Grace."

@empressanusosanya:

"Happy Birthday Mummy aunty Ajara. Eseun ma’am."

@ola_fajobi:

"Happy birthday to her."

@olabisiomolagbeke:

"Happiest birthday to your mum, she will live to enjoy all the fruits of her labour by God's grace."

@serikiarofoods_enterprises:

"Happy birthday to your mum

@mommavibrant:

"Happy birthday to your mum may she live long in good health and sound wealth.'

@esther_o_george:

"Happy birthday to her may she live long for you and your siblings."

@goldn_caramel:

"Happy birthday to her. God bless her new age. Thanks for your love on Ajara."

Empress Njamah marks mother birthday

Legit.ng had reported that the popular actress, Empress Njamah, was super excited that her mother reached a landmark age of 80.

The movie star shared beautiful mother and daughter moments with the celebrant on Instagram and showered her with powerful messages.

Empress also revealed how her mother reacted when she called her at 12 midnight to wish her a happy birthday, Nigerians have joined her in the celebration.

