Stanley Ontop has shared a video of his visit to his colleague, Angela Okorie, who is currently in detention over her alleged case with another colleague

In the post, he gave an update on the actress and what to expect next regarding her case

The movie producer also sent a message to their colleague, Mercy Johnson, who allegedly had Okorie arrested

Movie producer and actor Ajemba Stanley Chibueze, popularly known as Stanley Ontop, has continued to weigh in on the case involving his colleague, Angela Okorie.

The actress was arrested and detained at the Suleja Correctional Centre after details of her case surfaced online a few days ago.

In his latest post, Stanley revealed that he visited the actress in detention and disclosed that she is scheduled to appear before the Federal High Court in Abuja on Friday, January 30, 2026.

He expressed hope that the case would be resolved after the hearing and that Okorie would be granted bail.

Stanley Ontop appeals to Mercy Johnson

In the caption of his post, Ontop stated that there was no need for Mercy Johnson to “show power” in the matter. He noted that Okorie was once a friend to Johnson, adding that sending her to detention for several days was unnecessary.

Ontop appealed to Johnson to temper justice with mercy and to forgive and move on from the case.

Providing further details, Ontop stated that the case began last year and that Okorie had made a public apology to Johnson on her Instagram page. He added that he was surprised to see that the actress allegedly went ahead to have Okorie arrested and detained.

Stanley Ontop speaks on difficulty visiting Okorie

At the beginning of his post, the movie producer disclosed that he was initially prevented from seeing the actress, claiming that prison guards were unruly and aggressive towards him.

He explained that the officers initially believed he had come to make videos or protest on behalf of the actress. However, after some back and forth, he was eventually allowed to see Okorie in detention.

Recall that Stanley Ontop has been sharing updates about Angela Okorie since reports of her arrest surfaced online.

Here is the Instagram post and video below:

Reactions about Stanley Ontop's video

Fans reacted after seeing the video shared by the movie producer. Fans were divided after seeing the post. Many supported Mercy Johnson and asked why Okorie was not cautioned when she was making all the alegations against her former friend. Here are comments below:

@real.4590 shared:

"You need to advise Angela okorie to stop bullying and making derogatory statements about people online, she really over did to be honest."

@ joncey_ reacted:

"Mercy is always coming on a cool time and unexpectedly. I too love that woman."

@jubilant_nwendy commented:

"They will hurt you deeply and rush to do fake apology. Let the court decide."

@chidinmmaejikeme shared:

"Y'all should stop making MJ look like a bad person!! He who alleges Must prove - MJ 2026."

@officialsarahmartins wrote:

"Na better person you be egbon."

