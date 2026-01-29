Osas Ighodaro has shared her ordeal at the hands of her lover many years ago while she was still living abroad

She said she visited him unannounced to show off the new car she had just bought

However, she was left confused for many days by how she was treated by her lover

Nollywood actress Osa Ighodaro has shared a heartbreaking account of what happened when she went to see her boyfriend.

The fashion icon made the revelation while speaking as a guest on a podcast, where she opened up about her past relationship.

According to her, she had just bought a car at the time and decided to visit her lover unannounced to show it to him.

She said she was excited as she went to his house, but upon arrival, she was made to wait for several minutes before the door was opened.

When he eventually opened the door, he questioned why she came unannounced, prompting her to walk into the house.

Ighodaro explained that she went straight to her lover’s room but found it locked. When she asked him to open the door, he refused, saying he had a visitor inside.

Osa Ighodaro shares how she was thrown out

Speaking further, the actress said her lover denied her access to the room, insisting that another woman was inside. As she raised her voice and protested over his actions, he reportedly called security, and she was thrown out of the house.

She added that although she drove away, the movie star later returned to confront the situation. It was then that her lover allegedly confessed that the woman in the room was pregnant and claimed he stopped her to prevent her from attacking a pregnant woman.

Fans react to Osa Ighodaro’s ordeal

Reacting to her story, fans expressed outrage over how the actress was treated. Many criticised men, describing the incident as cruel and heartbreaking despite Ighodaro’s beauty, intelligence and achievements.

Others questioned what more men expect in relationships, noting that her lover’s actions were deeply hurtful.

Here is the Instagram video of Osas Ighodaro's interview below:

What fans said about Osas Ighodaro's interview

Here are remarks about the actress below:

@theunusual_mrsb reacted:

"Men and the way they embarrass themselves anyhow."

@queenie_vanny commented:

"No matter who you are, a man will show you that you are nobody."

@sandyukay42 shared:

"Things that break our hearts."

@onizeali1 said:

"I love the way she speaks so bold."

@iamfaithie_o wrote:

"My goodness!!! Sometimes that unannounced surprise visit is needed so u know who u truly are with. Nollywood in real life."

@daezy_obi wrote:

"Another angle to let you know that nothing can keep a man, not even a banginggggg body and a fine face, with or without BBL.".

