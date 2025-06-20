Gbenro Ajibade has arrived in Nigeria ahead of his daughter's birthday, which is taking place on Saturday

In the video shared by the model and businessman, he was seen at his daughter's school after landing in Nigeria

Fans were impressed by the video and praised him for being consistent in his daughter’s life

Nollywood's Osa Ighodaro's ex-husband, Gbenro Ajibade, has shown that he is indeed a committed and consistent father with a video he shared on social media.

The model and businessman said in his post that he flew across continents just to be with his daughter as she marks her birthday.

In the post, Gbenro visited his daughter's school and was seen hugging her, having a special moment together.

The little girl was so excited to see her father that she ran to give him a hug, while he carried her and swung her around playfully.

The father and daughter were seen playing for a couple of minutes in the viral video. Gbenro noted that it would be his princess's 9th birthday in a few hours.

Gbenro Ajibade’s constant visits to his daughter

Since the couple parted ways, Gbenro has ensured that he remains active and present in his daughter’s life.

Last year, when the little girl turned 8, he travelled to Nigeria to see her and specially celebrated her day with her.

He was also seen with his daughter when he took her abroad for a visit to celebrate Christmas. His social media is filled with fun and lovely moments between father and daughter.

They were once sighted at the gym while the model was having his routine exercise. The model was also seen giving his daughter a pedicure and manicure session.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to video shared by Ajibade

Reactions have trailed the video of the model with his daughter. Here are comments about it below:

@mrsktheauthenticstoryteller shared:

"My gorgeous birthday mate. I always look forward to her birthday ."

@moniaspicy commented:

"If consistency was a person, then it will be you. Welldone."

@winypauline stated:

"gbenroajibade always a consistent father and the bond u both share is so sweet."

@ayetuograce wrote:

"Best in fathering. This is beautiful to watch. That princess loves her papa, good job mommy and daddy."

@h4slim reacted:

"The way Daddy shows up consistently is really heartwarming. Best in consistency. I hope deadbeat fathers dey see the video"

@rutijons_utensils said:

"Daddy never disappoints with his yearly pre birthday visit for his princess. Every father should learn from you."

Gbenro Ajibade showers gifts on his daughter

Legit.ng earlier reported that Gbenro celebrated Valentine’s Day in a special way with his beautiful daughter.

The movie star chose his daughter to be his Val, and he showered her with lovely gifts to the admiration of his fans across the world.

Gbenro Ajibade and his daughter’s Val celebration had fans gushing over their lovely bond. He gifted her money, bouquet, and a box filled with mouthwatering items

