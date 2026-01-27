A Nigerian woman shared a terrifying experience she said she had while dating a wealthy man in 2023

She claimed she heard strange noises at his house and later saw charms and pots containing human skulls

The woman said she fled at daybreak, ended the relationship, and returned all gifts he had given her

A young Nigerian woman has gone viral on X (formerly Twitter) after sharing a frightening experience she said she had while dating a wealthy man in 2023.

The woman, identified as @OluchyyRaregem, shared her story in response to a post by @justmercy_, who asked people to talk about places they had visited and promised never to return to.

@OluchyyRaregem's reply quickly gained attention, with many expressing concern over her story.

Lady recounts night at boyfriend's house

According to the woman, she was a 200-level student when she had been dating a man who was very rich and popular.

"In 2023, when I was in Year two, I was dating this guy who was very rich. He had four cars and was always spending, the kind of guy every girl wanted to be with back then," she said.

However, she admitted she never asked questions about the source of his wealth.

She explained that the man had repeatedly asked her to visit his house, and after some time, she finally agreed. Upon arriving, she said she immediately felt uneasy but decided to stay the night.

The woman claimed that around midnight, she began hearing strange whispers and noises coming from a room her boyfriend had earlier warned her never to enter.

She said:

"Around 12:00 AM, the house was quiet and I started hearing whispers and strange noises coming from a room he told me never to enter. I went close to see what was happening, and I was shocked."

Driven by fear and curiosity, she said she went closer to the room to find out that the room contained charms and pots with what appeared to be human skulls inside.

"I saw charms and pots with human skulls inside. I couldn't believe my eyes. I ran back to the bed and was shaking the whole night. I didn't even know if I would wake up the next day, but thank God I did," she recounted.

The woman said she left the house as soon as it was daybreak and immediately ended the relationship. She added that she blocked the man and returned all the clothes and gadgets he had bought for her, saying she wanted nothing to do with him.

“I’m just grateful to God that I’m alive today,” she wrote, reflecting on the incident.

See her post below:

Reactions to lady's account with boyfriend

Legit.ng collected reactions from netizens who saw the post on X. Some of the comments are below.

@Fwtimmie said:

"Omor @OluchyyRaregem, na JAH save you oh. Thank GOD for persistence to go and see what was in the room if not. Who knows what would have happened."

@he_is_dreyy commented:

"I hope you've learned your lesson. Not all that glitters is gold."

@vee_uncommon stated:

"Thank God you made it back in one piece...we need to be careful these days."

