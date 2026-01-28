Iyanaladuke’s friend, Monmartyykids, has reacted to the controversy surrounding her marriage and business

The businesswoman had parted ways with Femi Adebayo and later lost her place of business as details surfaced online

Fans reacted after learning about how Iyanaladuke struggled to keep her home, offering prayers and support

Monmarttkids, a friend of Femi Adebayo’s ex-wife, Iyanaladuke, whose real name is Omotayo Sanusi, has reacted to the messy saga trailing her friend.

The businesswoman reportedly lost her place of business after pictures and videos surfaced online showing armed security operatives attempting to eject her from the premises.

Fans react as Femi Adebayo's ex-wife's Iyanaladuke’s friend cries out about her. Photo credit@iyanaladuke

Source: Instagram

Details later emerged suggesting that Adebayo allegedly took a loan and used the property as collateral.

In a post shared on her official business page, Monmarttkids recounted how her friend, Iyanaladuke, struggled and made frantic efforts to ensure her marriage did not fall apart.

Iyanaladuke and Femi Adebayo continues to trend over marriage sage. Photo credit@iyanaladuke

Source: Instagram

According to her, Iyanaladuke loved Femi Adebayo deeply and pleaded with people to help save the marriage. She added that the caterer even sent influential individuals to beg the actor in a bid to preserve the union.

Iyanaladuke’s friend shares her plight

In the same post, Monmarttkids stated that Iyanaladuke has lost everything, including her voice. She added that she is deeply worried, revealing that the mother of one has been crying uncontrollably.

She further disclosed that Iyanaladuke has been experiencing severe and constant headaches.

Monmarttkids also dismissed claims that Iyanaladuke prevented her husband from seeing clearly, as some people alleged. She described her friend as a loving woman who was protective of her husband and committed to her marriage.

Here is the Instagram post of Monmarttkids below:

Fans share take about post on Iyanaladuke's ordeal

Reactions have trailed the post made by Iyanaladuke's friend about what the businesswoman is passing through. Many shared their opinion and asked why Iyanaladuke was not careful before entering the marriage. According to them, the first wife of the actor left him. Here are comments below:

@alasepe_funke shared:

"She loves the man to the extreme that she can use anything to protect him but men will always stain ur white sometimes just choose yourself."

@royalsekinat reacted:

"I sha know dis man was married before, d woman left and she came into the picture...... Y love dat kin of man more dan ursef, does she no y d other woman left, If d other woman decide to come back, will she stay."

@ladun2007 wrote:

"Yes I knew she's a good person, and always ready to help. Am a living witness, I went to he DM 2 years ago for my son's admission, she connected me to the right person without knowing me or collecting anything... My Lord will strengthen her, it a face and she will walk through it insha'Allah."

Femi Aderabyo's ex-wife marks his birthday

Legit.ng had reported that Iyanaladuke, the estranged wife of Femi Adebayo, celebrated him on his birthday with a lovely photo and message.

The estranged couple sparked reconciliation rumours a few weeks ago after she began sharing their loved-up pictures online.

She dragged a lady and accused her of causing the breakdown of her marriage, but it was later stated that she was not the one handling her phone.

Source: Legit.ng