A video of veteran actor Pariolodo calling out his colleague and TAMPAN president Mr Latin has gone viral

In the video, Pariolodo expressed his displeasure with Mr Latin for not reaching out to him because he refused to join TAMPAN

He further bragged about how he started acting as far back as 1976 as he claimed Mr Latin was in secondary school then

Drama may be brewing between Nollywood veterans Pariolodo and Bolaji Amusan, better known as Mr Latin.

This comes as Pariolodo, in a trending video, called out Mr Latin, who is also the president of the Theater Arts and Motion Picture Producers Association of Nigeria (TAMPAN), for neglecting him in his time of need.

Actor Pariolodo expresses disappointment at Mr Latin. Credit: @mrlatin1510

Source: Instagram

According to Pariolodo, Mr Latin had not rendered any form of assistance to him despite his roles in the movie industry.

Pariolodo went on to remind the TAMPAN president of how he had been acting as far back as 1976 while Mr Latin was still in secondary school.

A disappointed Pariolodo further berated Mr Latin for not helping him because he is not a member of TAMPAN.

"I am not ready to join the association, and I am not expecting any help from you. Was it your association that helped Iya Ibeji Omo Arayele or Iya Gbonkan or Lalude? Pls, don’t use me to ‘gba star’ from your fans”.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react as Pariolodo calls out Mr Latin

See some of the mixed reactions that trailed the video below:

jagabanyoutube:

The likes of Mr. Latin are enjoying the hard work and sweat these people lay down as the founder of Nollywood yoruba industry. They don't need to belong to any of their group before they appreciate them but most of them are just self-centered. They only think about themselves alone."

adeiye89:

"U don't want to be part of dem and you want dem to help you, is not possible now."

iamdejavoo_:

"We sabi support rubbish in Nigeria why should you benefit from an organization uuu aren’t part of."

donsolex_clothings:

"Na so Baba Latin ignore fadeyi oloro, turning down interview,B4 the man kicked the bucket, fake love in the industry."

Mr Latin condemns attack actor Akeem Adeyemi

Legit.ng previously reported that Mr Latin reacted to the disturbing video of a junior colleague Akeem Adeyemi, who was injured by area boys on a set in Lagos state.

Mr Latin, in an exclusive chat with Legit.ng, expressed displeasure as he condemned the attack.

The thespian added that meetings were ongoing with the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Usman Alkali Baba, to prevent future occurrences.

Source: Legit.ng