A concerned Nigerian has reached out to Femi Adebayo, urging him to show more "compassion" and invest in speech therapy for his son

The ex-wife shared a touching video of herself playing with the boy, a move many observers interpreted as a subtle commentary on her current struggles

A family source revealed that Femi Adebayo spent a staggering sum on the child's medical treatment abroad

A Nigerian man has appealed to Nollywood actor Femi Adebayo and his estranged wife, Omotayo Sanusi, popularly known as Iyanaladuke, urging the couple to prioritise the well-being of their special needs son amid their ongoing marital controversy.

The netizen, identified on Instagram as @remi_olawale4, reacted to a recent video of the boy shared online.

In the clip, Omotayo is seen playing with the child, a moment many observers believe was a subtle message directed at her estranged husband.

A concerned Nigerian urges Femi Adebayo to show more "compassion" and invest in speech therapy for his son. Photos: @femiadebayo/IG.

Moved by the footage, the Instagram user wrote:

“Awwwnn, the boy needs more love and attention. With a speech therapy, he will talk with the power of God. The father should be more compassionate, may God intervene.”

The couple’s marital issues have remained in the public eye for months.

The crisis deepened when Adebayo reportedly moved out of their home, with online claims alleging that he left Omotayo to cater for their son alone.

Matters escalated further when security operatives evicted her from a Lagos apartment over an unpaid debt linked to a bank loan reportedly taken by the actor.

But a member of the actor’s family insisted the ongoing narrative is far from complete.

Mrs Taiwo Abdulmalik, a close family member, said the house eviction was not a case of abandonment as widely claimed.

According to her, Adebayo bought the property using a bank loan, and the bank initiated foreclosure when repayment difficulties arose.

She maintained that Omotayo had been aware for months that the property was under threat.

“She knew the bank was coming for recovery. Those properties belong to him alone, and he is still paying heavy principal with interest,” Abdulmalik said.

She added that the actor ensured she and everyone living with her were moved to a short-let apartment, which he reportedly paid for in full.

Abdulmalik further revealed that Adebayo has continued to play an active role in the life of their son, who is reported to be living with autism.

According to her, the actor spent about $50,000 last year to take the boy to India for medical treatment, a detail she said the public is unaware of.

“He doesn’t talk about these things because he is a family man,” she added.

A family source says that Femi Adebayo spent a staggering sum on the child's medical treatment abroad. Photo: @femiadebayo/IG.

