A Nigerian lady has shared a heartwarming video showing the moment she saw popular Nollywood actress, Patience Ozokwor

In a video, she filmed the veteran actress walking out of the venue of an event and expressed deep love for her personality

Heartfelt comments trailed the video on TikTok as social media users, especially lovers of the actress, penned lovely notes

A Nigerian lady posted a rare video of veteran Nollywood actress Patience Ozokwor, and the clip captured the hearts of many on social media.

The actress, popularly known as Mama G, was filmed exiting the venue of a public event, seemingly unaware that she was being recorded.

Lady overjoyed after meeting Patience Ozokwor at event. Photo credit: @cindy.xs.

Source: Instagram

Lady gushes over Patience Ozokwor's personality

The lady, identified as @cindyxs on TikTok, shared the heartwarming video, showing Ozokwor's elegance and poise.

As the clip went viral on the platform, it garnered lots of lovely comments, with fans praising the actress's calm demeanour.

Viewers were captivated by Ozokwor's graceful walk as she exited the venue alone without the company of security.

Sharing the video via her official account, the excited lady described Mama G as embodying supreme "steeze".

In her words:

"Mama G. Mama is so beautiful. 100 steeze. The one and only. I love you mama."

Ozokwor, known for her iconic portrayals of strong maternal figures in Nollywood films, continues to command respect and love from audiences.

Her exit from the event, captured in the viral video, confirmed her timeless elegance, further cementing her status as a beloved figure in Nigerian cinema.

Lady praises Patience Ozokwor's 'steeze' at event. Photo credit: Patience Ozokwor.

Source: Instagram

Reactions as lady sees Patience Ozokwor

The comments section of the post overflowed with testimonials from admirers, many expressing their deep admiration for Ozokwor's personality and on-screen presence.

Lovers of the actress took to the comments to pen heartfelt messages, celebrating her impact on Nigerian entertainment and their personal lives.

@FBC NigeriaSoul said:

"She looks really older nw. Hope say Buike dey take care of am well oo."

@EDO BLOOD said:

"If you come across this video, May you experience every good things 2026 has to offer."

@only1ogechi said:

"U think say she no de see wetin una use am Dey do for TikTok."

@EBONYI DOTA said:

"Bia nne who is your mummy, you no no where your mummy dey."

@onlyqueen said:

"She know say you dey video her without her permission that’s why she didn’t answer, she’s very smart!"

@AKUDO said:

"E be like you don forget your mama face abi."

@Julie215 reacted:

"She didn’t hear u the music was loud, u should’ve go closer to he."

@Geh Geh said:

"After waiting una done use her picture do for comment section."

@×̷̷͜×̷ 𝐓|⟨ reacted:

"Mummy keh? you no recognize your mama if you see am?"

@Ema said:

"M guessing she didn’t hear u , u would’ve called her atleast twice. The music in d place is loud sef so she might not have heard u."

@JUST QUEENSLEY said:

"She clearly didnt hear you because the music was too loud and your camera was closed to your mouth that was why it was a bit louder."

@2𝔁𝓙𝓸𝓿𝓲𝓮 said:

"I can never call who is not my mum mummy or who is not my dad daddy. Ajeh."

@BigRuss reacted:

"Who are you calling mommy do I look like your mother you this evil witch of a child" classic mama gee line."

@Don Spark said:

"She didn't hear you my dear, you should have borrowed the mic from the pastor to use instead or next Sunday, you should buy mini mic and connect it to jbl."

@Keren reacted:

"Next time, Add Patience to the mommy. I don't respond to the name "mommy " in public, when I know that, all my children are at home."

@Amina reacted:

"Yall should normalize stop recording people without their consent she knew u were recording her and she’s not comfortable with it."

@mafian979 added:

"Why you no come from her front, make Mama G turn her neck to look at you? Besides the music is too loud, so you greeted the people that will watch your video not Mama G."

See the post below:

Lady overjoyed after seeing celebrity

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady expressed her happiness on social media after seeing a popular male actor walking along the road.

In a hilarious video, the lady shared her joy over seeing a Nigerian celebrity in real life for the first time.

Source: Legit.ng