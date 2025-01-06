A video of actress Kemity 'Sidi' claiming to be Cubana Chiefpriest's sister has gone viral across social media platforms in the country

In the viral clip, Sidi claimed she has been working as a maid for 15 years as she begged Cubana Chiefpriest to assist her

The Yoruba actress' video which has left people talking online also spurred a reaction from celebrity barman

Popular Yoruba actress Ariyo Oluwakemisola Apesin, also known as Kemity or Sidi, has jumped on Cubana Chiefpriest and Burna Boy's ongoing social media fight.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Chiefpriest's alleged brother and baby mama have become beneficiaries of his feud with the Grammy award winner.

Kemity ‘Sidi’ shares similarities between her and Cubana Chiefpriest. Credit: kemity/cubanachiefpriest

Source: Instagram

Recall that Burna Boy recently made headlines after he fulfilled his promise to Chiefpriest's alleged brother by gifting him the whopping sum of N50 million.

Following Burna Boy's gesture, several Nigerians have taken to social media to claim they were related to Chiefpriest, alleging he abandoned them while calling on the singer to assist them financially.

Kemi 'Sidi' claims she is related to Chiefpriest

In a viral video, the Yoruba actress claimed she had been working as a maid for 15 years and called on the Chief Priest to assist her.

She also stated that she and the celebrity barman share similar appearances, including protruding tummies.

In a caption of the video, Kemity wrote,

"Cubana chiefpriest alleged immediate sister calls him out, reveals she has been doing maid for the past good 15 years (maids president) and she’s homeless …please let help her she is seek for help."

Watch Kemity's video below:

Chiefpriest, others react as Kemity's video trends

The socialite and nightlife king reshared the video on his Instastory. Legit.ng captured some of the reactions that trailed Kemity's video as some netizens berated Cubana Chiefpriest as they assumed the actress was truly his sister. Read the comments below:

frankjimzzi:

"wahala January is full of opportunities for some people."

classybabesrock_official:

"Cousin na WATER!."

daveogbeni:

"So any person wey get round face na CP sister , brother or pikin now."

ladyempresss:

"She’s an actress this is just for laughs where is your sense of humour people."

ogejewelry_beads:

"Chief priest na you get this year."

cityy_girl_spencer:

"All of una just resemble cousin na water e choke."

swanta_peggy:

"Abeg make this woman go that side nobody no am for our family . Am one of cp sister for Benin . Last born for that matter cp nor help."

gabsandkaycouture:

"e say nay Kemi God abeg o. Na till dem arrest one person una go stop."

iamclara_theo:

"Burnaboy have to help all of us from imo state, else CP is still winning coz we are his cousins."

Cubana Chiefpriest vows to assist Speed Darlington

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also recently reported that he hit back at Burna Boy after the singer assisted his alleged brother and baby mama.

Chiefpriest, in reaction, vowed to use his resources and influence to help Speed Darlington regain his freedom.

Recall that Speed Darlington has remained behind bars for criticising Burna Boy.

