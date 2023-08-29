A trending video of controversial crossdresser Bobrisky hanging out with Nollywood actress Moyo Lawal at a restaurant in Lagos stirs reactions online

The viral clip caught the attention of many netizens as they couldn't help but notice Bobrisky's fake bum, multiple leggings and body shapers

Some fans even trolled Bobrisky on Moyo's page, asking why he didn't try to wiggle his waist and backside the same way his colleague was doing

Popular controversial crossdresser Bobrisky trends online as a clip of him shaking his backside to the camera weirdly has sparked reactions online.

The viral footage, shared online by Nigerian actress Moyo Lawal, got people talking as netizens were quick to query the crossdresser after noticing some things in the clip.

Video of Bobrisky and Moyo Lawal shaking their backside in viral clip trends. Photo credit: @moyolawalofficial

Source: Instagram

Why can't Bob shake his fake 'yansh' like yours?

Fans pointed out that in the viral clip, Bobrisky had a fake bum, and it looked like he also wore multiple leggings and body shapers.

One netizen quickly asked why Bobrisky was finding it quite difficult to shake his waist and backside the same way Moyo Lawal was moving hers effortlessly.

Watch the trending video of Bobrisky shaking his fake bum gently:

See more of netizens' reactions to Bobrisky's video with Moyo Lawal

@_little_snow_xo:

"I don’t understand how many leggings mummy of Lagos wear at once."

@weath_money001:

"If Bobby wan dress commot no be small war ooo hmmm before he go wear all him gadgets e go reach 6 hours."

@sofiosofisofi:

"Bob see as u cast ur self u for no wear this kind things evidence plenty."

@preciousgiftjohn_:

"This one Bob carry bag like Tax collector Hope all is well sha..."

@therealafrocandy:

"Bob looks great! Why do the bloggers mess up her pictures making her look bloated on the face and stuff? Moyo look wonderful too."

@cherry_nuels:

"How many leggings shim wear inside."

@pretty_lizzyyyy:

"Bob wore bumbum still wore leggings kilode."

@joyce_chishimba:

"How many things is bob wearing? Please don't block me."

@obianuju_diamond24:

"Bob don tie nonsense comot from that brokus body."

@officialdeluxe_clothing1:

"Bob wear tight, come still wear short Leggis, inside, nah wah oh."

@r_osasere:

"She wear jeans inside leggings the yansh be like Waytin them mould them forget to mould the laps join?"

Source: Legit.ng