Nollywood actress Foluke Daramola has reacted to the claims she snatched her husband Kayode Salako from another woman

The actress, who said she is the only legal wife her husband married, revealed he is a polygamist

She further clarified the claim about her husband owing a school as she said his relative founded it

Popular actress Foluke Daramola made headlines after taking to her Instagram account to respond to an allegation made against her about snatching her husband, Kayode Salako, from his ex-wife and taking possession of her school.

The allegations were made by a Twitter user identified as Ayinke, who claimedshe witnessed the incident, which also made news years ago.

Foluke, in a video, debunked the allegation as she stated that she’s an actress and not an academic and never met her husband at the school.

The actress, who acknowledged that her husband is a polygamist, however, asserted to be his only legitimate wife.

She also spoke about the school she claimed to have taken over as she said it didn’t belong to her husband’s ex-wife, who left their marriage but was founded by his relative.

On the claims that she snatched her husband from his ex-wife, the thespian said her man told her his ex-wife left their marriage and not the other way round, so there was no snatching nor confrontation.

Foluke revealed she is happy with her husband while adding that she is not someone who comes online to speak about men being snatched because they are not things.

Sharing the video, the actress wrote:

"My final final response. Any other talks pls u are free to find out from."

