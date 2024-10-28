Kayode Salako, Foluke Daramola's husband has stated that he now has a third wife, in a post on Facebook

He added that bloggers had been taunting him over the new wife and her son as he tried to clarify issues

Salako also shared the role his actress wife played in him getting a third wife and the relationship she shared with the woman

Nigerian politician, Kayode Salako, husband of Nollywood actress, Foluke Daramola, has opened up on the rumour of taking a third wife in a post on Facebook.

Legit.ng had reported that the actress had said she was her husband's only legal wife. Bloggers had been peddling rumour that her husband had taken a third wife.

In a post on Facebook where Salako tried to clarify the issue, He said that he now has a third wife and welcomed a son with her. He shared the pictures of all the women in his life and the relationship he has with each one of them.

Salako shares Foluke's role

In his post, he noted that he loves to have children around him when he grows old, and God has not blessed him and Foluke with a child since they have been together 13 years ago .

He added that it took three years before the actress could agree, and it was her mother that finally convinced her to do that.

Salako further stated in his post that he got married to a woman known as Oluwafunke Oyegoke-Salako and Foluke accepted her and have been treating her as her sister.

He also noted that when their son, Oluwamurewa Omowonuola (Ayinde) Salako, clocked one, Daramola rolled out the drum and marked his birthday with her money and has been very good to the little boy.

Daramola speaks about his wives

He noted that his first wife abroad shares a great relationship with him, likewise his children whom he had with the woman.

He emphasised that he had the permission of his wife, who denied divorcing him a few years ago before taking another wife.

How fans reacted to Salako's post

Reactions have trailed the post made by Salako. Here are some of the comments below:

@Adewumi Oluwafadekemi:

"Nawa oo what is people's business with the way another has chosen to live his life?Naija wahala never reach them? Na person matter them carry join. Nawa oooo."

@Kunle Oguntoyinbo:

"Ore, may God grant you the wisdom to run your family,wish you all the best."

@Aluko Olugbodi Olubukola:

"Sebi u are happy now? You don't owe anybody explanation, it's your life."

@Rotimi Olukoga:

"Congratulations. And Thx to Sis. Foluke. May it end better than as planned."

@Tomilola Akinyemi Adebisi:

"Make everybody rest now, family is everything! God bless you and your family sir."

@Oyelakin Meshach:

"May God be with your family."

@Bukhola Owadara:

"Boss may you live long to eat the fruit of your labour. Don't look at what people say oo, awọn loni ìṣòro."

Yul Edochie speaks about second wife

Legit.ng had reported that the actor had taken many by surprise after sharing a piece of good news on his official Instagram page.

He announced that he had a son who was welcomed by his second wife and fellow actress, Judy Austin, some months ago.

Edochie flooded his Instagram page with pictures of the little man and his mum, adding that he loves him just like his other children

