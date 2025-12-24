Charles Okocha recently shared a video of his reaction after receiving a Christmas gift from Tony Elumelu

In the video, the actor is seen coming out of one of the bank branches as an envelope is handed to him

He went wild, calling the businessman "Santa Elu" while dramatically pacing around the bank

Nollywood actor Charles Okocha recently shared a video showcasing the huge Christmas gift he received from Tony Elumelu after visiting one of the branches of the United Bank for Africa (UBA).

In the video, the movie star, who got married in 2024, is seen leaving the bank branch as he is handed a brown envelope, which he opens.

Upon seeing the $50 gift, his expression changed. He went to his car, placed the money on the seat, and began counting it.

He started screaming "Santa Elu" as he ran to the main road, becoming extremely dramatic. Charles was also seen jumping around the bank's premises, showing his excitement over the dollar gift.

Not satisfied with the amount, he returned to check the money again, asking if it was a joke that he had received only $50. He continued praising Tony Elumelu, saying that he had come through for him like a prophecy. He declared his love for Elumelu while continuing his dramatic display.

Charles Okocha grabs man by shoulder to show excitement

Still not done, the dramatic man ran to one of the bank’s security guards, grabbed him by the shoulder, and said that Tony Elumelu had answered him and was also going to answer them.

Afterward, Charles Okocha went back to his car and started driving away from the bank, stopping intermittently to show off the dollar notes to his fans, promising to give them away.

What fans said about Charles Okocha's video

Reactions trailed the video of the actor over the gift he got from Tony Elumelu. Here are comments below:

@timmy_sax reacted:

"Charles wan mad! Santa Elu Money na water."

@Kosiiiiiiiiiiii reacted:

"So na my service charge this man dey spend like this."

@imthecursor commented:

"Omo, money Dey where e dey ajeh! People’s dream money as gift. Omo."

@phychem11 shared:

"Same UBA wey no dey pay my guy well and refused to make him a permanent staff."

@obinique wrote:

"Yes. Tony has that kind of money, but Tony is not father Christmas. Those are fake dollar props."

@functionguyy shared:

"And there are UBA staffs working 12hrs daily that don't earn 10% of this amount annually."

@TWEETORACLE commented:

"That’s really nice of him but doling out N72M to Charles Okocha who by all accounts isn’t lacking in money seems to me a bit of excess. Now I am not trying to tell Tony Elumelu how to spend his money but that money could mean a whole lot to a lot of less privileged homes."

Charles Okocha reacts after Portable called him out

Legit.ng recalls reporting when Charles Okocha took to his social media page to flaunt wads of naira notes after Portable had called him out.

In the new video, Charles was seen eating and looking unbothered, while bundles of naira notes were spotted on the table. At the time, Charles had yet to respond to any of Portable's allegations, especially that of a N20m debt.

