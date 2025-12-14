A Nigerian lady got many people talking on social media after she shared her opinion about a trending topic

She spoke about a popular Nigerian actress and a pastor and mentioned the alleged reasons the actress left her husband

What she said about the actress has gone viral online, as many people are discussing the things she said in the video

Amid the controversy with Nigerian pastor Chris Okafor and a lady, Doris Ogala, online, a social media user has taken to the internet to mention the alleged reason why Doris ended her marriage with her husband.

She took to her page to explain what might have influenced Doris Ogala, a Nollywood actress, to dump her husband and start a relationship with the above-mentioned pastor.

Lady speaks about Doris Ogala divorce

The lady, in a video she shared on TikTok, mentioned that Doris Ogala was previously in a marriage but ended it after Chris Okafor might have made some promises to her.

The individual, @md.casual1, spoke her mind and also issued advice to women.

Speaking about the possible reason why Doris Ogala divorced her husband, she shared:

"You divorced your husband because of another man, another man asked you to divorce your husband, saying he's going to do better, give you the perfect life that you deserve."

"Without thinking twice, you went ahead and divorced your husband. Maybe things had been going wrong in your marriage, and someone just came along, encouraged you to do so, and you found more reasons to break up with your husband or divorce him."

"You went ahead, you divorced him. A few years later, this same guy that encouraged you to divorce your husband, who promised you paradise, isn’t showing up for you."

The young lady also explained what might have led Doris Ogala to speak out online. She continued:

"He's not talking about marrying you, he's not planning his future with you. The things that are just going on between the two of you are just se.x."

"All of a sudden, you found out online, on the internet, that this same guy is actually getting married to another woman. They have posted their pre-wedding photos and all that, and you're screaming, 'You ruined my life.'"

"I want to ask you these question genuinely: do you think he ruined your life, or do you think you ruined your life?"

Reactions as lady speaks about Doris Ogala

i_nnaji_joseph said:

"That man deceived her, she's a survivor."

Slickyslim 147 shared:

"Marriage na by force? she once encouraged Regina Daniels to leave her marriage that marriage is not by force."

Prolific Kali added:

"If you leave your boyfriend or husband because of another man lol Dey play that boy or man no go trust u."

iamhunny stressed:

"Juju is real don't play."

Cindy added:

"Crying for a man in this generation??? You no d go club ? You no get favorite food. Unless you don’t have finance if not it’s pointless. If at all you are enough for yourself it won’t hurt that much , you peacefully move on."

justice2033 shared:

"I keep on saying no man is wicked,your choice lead to whatever you’re facing,whether good or bad."

tonerro_247 noted:

"What was she tinking if I tell u to leave a man what makes u tink I won't tink another man will tell u to leave me."

onyekachi Daniel stressed:

"Let me tell you women's go to a man who have what they wants not who give her what she want."

Bodyofchrist noted:

"Make urna tag Bishop Simeon Okah“Flock of Chris Mission, Enerhen“ Similar thing e do to e choir mistress Oghenekaro, e house help and so on. That man na father4ker."

CHIEF said:

"She never wanted the marriage, she just wanted to settle down with the husband so that's why it was so easy for her to leave him."

