Ayra Starr has opened up about her new life experiences since relocating to New York , in the United States

The Sabi Girl shared the truth about the loneliness and cold she felt in her "almost empty" apartment

Her revelation, which comes weeks after she confirmed her relocation, has also stirred reactions from Nigerians

Afrobeats singer and songwriter Ayra Starr, whose real name is [Full Name], has shared a candid thought about her new life in the US.

Ayra Starr, who made headlines a few weeks ago after confirming her relocation from Lagos, Nigeria to the US, opened up about life in New York.

In an interview with Hot 93.7, the 23-year-old explained that New York has always held a special place in her heart.

The singer described the city as a space that reminds her of home.

However, in a new Substack post titled ‘I’m Not Scared, I Promise,’ the Sabi Girl made a public confession about the loneliness and cold in New York, describing her apartment as "almost empty" and the city as "a walk-in freezer."

According to the singer, who is now signed to Roc Nation, sometimes she struggled with the regret of relocating.

Ayra added that she was now in her "nobody gets me era," stressing that she no longer cares about proving herself to others.

Reactions as Ayra Starr opens up on relocation experience

Seyibuzz commented:

"This hits deep. Even when success is visible, the struggle to be understood never goes away. Respect to Ayra Starr for being this open about the weight behind the fame."

dndmysterygirl said:

"I love the way she puts words together in this, really can’t wait to see her future book."

isejemoneerain wrote:

"Life of a super star e no easy at all, @ayrastarr sending you my love & some flowers."

TMDEnterprise1 said:

"Thats crazy ayra sublimly just said shes starting a new era where she gonna shine in multi dimensions finally afrobeat is getting entertaining cant wait to witness all the dimensions from ayra good evening all btw."

YORUBAPIMP reacted:

"I pray she doesn't get lost in the chase for the cliche "Global Superstar". The energy of the writeup show sign of depression. You loose yourself when u chase unlike when u just attract it like Tems,who can negotiate her worth.I wish her well."

Babskelly_24 said:

"She’s already giving out hints on what to expect on the next album ..it’s gonna be one of her best yet some songs may not mean much to you but they would surely pass messages and giving great hearing to all who listens wholeheartedly."

Shime_oro wrote:

"Ayra is cold in her NYC apartment waiting for Mobstarrs to comfort her, and meanwhile they’re here going to war with Tygers."

Ayra Starr and Tems’ mums link up

Legit.ng previously reported a photo of Tems and Ayra Starr's mothers surfaced online, warming the hearts of their fans.

In the post, the two women walked side by side, seemingly engaged in an important conversation.

Fans tried to identify each of them and pointed out the features they share with their daughters.

