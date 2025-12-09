A Nigerian man has shared his pain on social media after his family members refused to come to his convocation ceremony

According to the young man, they all didn't come because he graduated with a second class honours, and not a first class

Mixed reactions trailed his post on the TikTok app as social media users shared their various opinions about the situation

A Nigerian graduate shared a painful experience online after marking his convocation ceremony without the presence of his own family.

He explained that the day, which should have been a moment of celebration, became difficult for him when none of his family members appeared to support him as he received his degree.

Graduate's parents absent over 2:1 degree

Identified as @nemipromise5 on TikTok, the graduate disclosed how his relatives chose to stay away because he finished with a second class honours (upper division) rather than the first class grade they had hoped for.

He noted that although the decision hurt him, he still tried to maintain his composure and enjoy the moment in his own way.

He shared a clip of himself dressed in his graduation gown, looking happy despite the absence of those closest to him.

In his words:

"Keeping my self happy because life didn't end when my family members decided not to attend my convocation simply because I graduated with a 2:1 instead of a first class honours. We move."

Reactions as graduate celebrates with family

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the video.

@Isabella Min Kaka said:

"If y’all fear, let me type it!! “Bro you aren’t who they wanted. They feel like you betrayed them, see as you dey bend back like baddie ostrich."

@cixx_1 said:

"Even if nah you you go come? Person send him son go school but nah daughter come dey graduate, abeg oo."

@Febechyy said:

"Why is the comment section so stupidly mean? Mehn, congrats my love, regardless. Even if you graduated with third class that is worth celebrating, simply because you graduated. And I celebrate with you big time. Congrats ml."

@Anthony Clark reacted:

"Hey stranger, Congratulations on bagging that degree! don't let people who don't value your existence dictate your worth. they'll look back one day and see they made a terrible mistake. but until then, keep your head up high."

@Chiqs said:

"See me thinking there'll be positive comments congratulating him but rather it's just judgement of sexualityy. this comment section did not pass the vibe check. congratulations."

@Chizurum said:

"Even if u get 1st class them go still ask why no be u be overall best student Congratulations to us Biko in no easy say we graduate without madness from ust."

@jun said:

"My mom refused to attend my graduation cause I got a nose piercing. Jokes on her, she still saw me on TV standing among the best at the university that year, with my pin on."

@No body reacted:

"Wama congratulations my love more blessings and more years in your life all the best don't care about anyone."

@Aisha50 added:

"I don't think you have a problem cos of that. I didn't even attend my own convocation not to talk of my family attending and I also graduated with second class. It happens to many people. Convocation is just the ceremony. The most important is that you graduate with good grades."

