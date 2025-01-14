Khalid, Saidi Balogun's son with his former wife, Faithia, have been sighted playing a fun game on social media

In the clip, Khalid was almost slapping his father as they shadow slap each other, he also played the game with his friends

Fans of the young man reacted to the way he and his friend played the game as they shared their take about it

Nollywood actor, Saidi Balogun and his son, Khalid spend some bonding moment together as the young man shared a video of them together.

In the clip on his TikTok page, Khalid was playing a Gen Z game with his actor father. They were both shadow slapping each other.

Fans react to Khalid's post about father. Photo credit@saidibalogun

Source: Instagram

Khalid, who recently graduated with a first class degree from the university, was almost slapping his father at some point.

However, the actor was fast enough to bend over without being slapped by his son.

Khalid plays game with his friends

In the later part of his recording, Khalid also tried the game with his friends. The young man, who was celebrated on his birthday, was with a group of young men.

His friend tried to shadow box him, and he was lucky enough to have dodged it. The guy tried it more than two times and Khalid successfully dodged it.

After winning the game, Khalid was able to reunite with his friend, who was standing and watching the fun game.

See the video here:

Reactions trail the video shard by Khalid

Netizens reacted to the way the young man played with father and his friends. Here are some of the comments below:

@Deana:

"There is 6 shadows but 2 boxing."

@Quiteodd:

"Shadows boxing. First move gotta be illegal."

@cherry:

"Don't actually understand dis game buh i love it ."

@fw solzz:

"what the first song. Thank God your digged that hand, E foe land on his fac."

@Motolani:

"The funniest part is that they’ve rehearsed what they were going to do before they even started, they just keep on fooling you guys

@pattreasure:

"Them don d script shadow boxing weh we d manage."

@Shola:

"Following you because of this. First time seeing you. I don’t even know you bro."

@jessy_haytes:

"If na me my papa for don slap me By now, I so much respect that man."

@Tunmie:

"Am I the only one who thinks his dad looks like a particular Yoruba actor."

@little smile:

"So nah the boy wey em born us together the same year be this mr Saheed ur boy don grow o."

Iyabo gets pranked by her children

Legit.ng had reported that the actress and her children had played a Gen Z game in their living room.

In the video, the actress played “Just gimme me my money” game with her daughter and some people living with her.

They clapped for her the first time, but didn't by the second time. She had to force them to clap for her, as she claimed that she had done that for them two times.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng