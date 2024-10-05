Tragedy has hit the family of actor Saheed Balogun as he mourns on social

The actor and former wife, actress Fathia Balogun, shared the sad news online

Comments from colleagues who flooded the Saudi Balogun's showed he lost his daughter Zeenat

It is a moment of sadness in the family of veteran actor Saidi Balogun, who has reportedly lost his daughter named Zeenat.

On Saturday, October 5, Saidi took to his Instagram page to share a heart-wrenching image of a flickering candle surrounded by flowers, a sign of the light now extinguished in his life.

Saidi Balogun loses daughter. Credit: @saidibalogun @fathiabalogun

Source: Instagram

See his post below:

Hours after he posted, the actor's former wife, Fathia Balogun, also joined him in mourning.

See her post below:

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Saidi recently shed light on his near-death encounter during a ghastly accident that not only almost claimed his life but left him bedridden for months.

Colleagues mourn with Saidi Balogun

Several of their colleagues, including Kunle Afod and Adeniyi Johnson, took to the comment section to mourn with Saidi Balogun and his family.

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments, read them below:

gloriaanozieyoung:

"So sorry for your loss. Be consoled."

kunleafod:

"Take heart my brother."

adeniyijohnson:

"My condolences sir."

officialyomifashlanso1_works:

"Condolences To You and your entire family my dear brother ...... May Your God Console You and cushion your pains and wipe away your tears ....... Peace."

mensaholamide:

"She was such an angel…Rest in peace Zee!"

woliagba_ayoajewole:

"Oh! May God console and Comfort you sir. My condolences."

model_miffy:

"My heart is heavy Rest in Perfect Peace zeenat... my condolences sir."

big_mariamstore:

"Subhuanallah…. This is heavy and terrifying….May Almighty Allah grant her eternal and peaceful place in Jannah… My Condolences Sir…"

iambarrystar:

"I got to meet her last month, she was such a pure and friendly person.... In fact she was an earthly angel, my her soul find peace with the Almighty Allah."

secat_textiles:

"Accept my condolences dear brother."

raymond_agaba1:

"I’m so sorry to hear this, Bro Saidi. May her soul rest in peace. She was such a vibrant and radiant girl. I’m just hearing about this now—OMG."

Saidi Balogun, Faithia Williams sweetly celebrate

The former Nollywood couple Saheed Balogun and Faithai Williams celebrated their birthday on the same day.

The two Yoruba movie stars took to their accounts to share birthday pictures and messages.

Faithia also sweetly celebrated her former husband's big day by commenting on his birthday post.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng