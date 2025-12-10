Peller, in a video, recalled how his schoolmates treated him unfairly while preparing for their graduation 3 years ago when he was yet to hit fame

The TikTok star and streamer also opened up on how they reached out to him in 2025 for a school reunion

He also shared how he reciprocated their unfair treatment towards him, sparking mixed reactions from Nigerians

Nigerian TikTok star and streamer Habeeb Hamzat, better known as Peller, shared the reason he would not be attending his secondary school reunion three years after graduation.

Peller recalled how his classmates created a WhatsApp group, set a dress code, and conveniently failed to add him while preparing for their graduation.

According to the TikTok star, he showed up looking different and only got to know about the WhatsApp group when it leaked at the event.

The unpleasant memory, however, remained fresh in his mind. Fast-forward to 2025, Peller, who is now a prominent figure in the Nigerian entertainment industry, revealed that the same classmates suddenly remembered him after they had sidelined him three years ago.

In what appeared to be a clap back for their unfair treatment towards him, Peller requested that they meet in South Africa after they slid into his DM for a reunion plan.

“Let’s do it in South Africa," Peller said he told them, adding that he had yet to get a response since then.

He revealed that he had to leave the group because "they couldn't keep a rich man waiting."

The video of Peller speaking about why he wouldn't be attending his secondary school reunion is below:

Reactions trail Peller's video

The video, which has amassed thousands of reactions and views, saw some Nigerians terming Peller's action as revenge, while others said the TikTok star should have ignored them.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions that trailed the video, read them below:

unmishe_ said:

"Southy ke For person wey never go South South for Nigeria before."

crypto_psalm commented:

"This boy too smart baba say make them do am for SA if na me I for propose Dubai. Make we do the Pop-up for there."

BigBB_G commented:

"Bro must really have sleepless nights cos of his classmates As you rich no mean say their life sef go spoil na."

KingRitto said:

"Bro that graduation thing pain am gan ohh."

anasuachara commented:

"That is a perfect clapback. It shows how times change and how some people only show interest when money is involved. Suggesting South Africa is funny and clever because it highlights the gap between their expectations and your reality now."

bzrkartonline said:

"So what are you now feeling like, they treated you wrong because you were less privileged and you respond by doing the same. How are you any better?"

