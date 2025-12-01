Stella Dimoko has made a post about actress Anita Joseph and her estranged husband after they parted ways

In a post on her Instagram page, she noted that the actress was shaken by three incidents that occurred in her marriage

Fans were astonished by what Stella shared about the estranged couple, blaming the actress for presenting a perfect image of their relationship

Media personality and blogger Stella Dimoko Korkus has made a post about the alleged reason Nollywood actress Anita Joseph and her ex-husband, Fisayo Olagunju, ended their five-year marriage.

The social media buzzed a few days ago after Stanley Ontop stated that the actress and her husband had parted ways.

According to him, the couple separated because the hype man was allegedly unfaithful to his wife.

However, in another post by the blogger, she claimed an insider told her that Mc Fish allegedly domestically abused his wife.

Stella stated that the hype man allegedly smokes, uses laughing gas, and has a temper he cannot control. She added that he also allegedly beats her occasionally but would later ask for forgiveness, and they would continue living together happily.

The blogger also corroborated what Stanley Ontop said about McFish allegedly cheating on his wife.

Stella shares more reasons for Anita McFish’s breakup

In her post, Stella Dimoko claimed that Anita Joseph lost two babies. According to her, one was a stillbirth, and the other was a miscarriage.

She explained that Anita was deeply affected after holding her dead baby and cried uncontrollably. Stella noted that Anita has not gotten over the experience since then.

Recall that when things were good, Anita Joseph and her husband shared several loved-up moments with their fans online.

In one viral video, McFish was seen helping his wife tie her shoes while she sat and enjoyed herself at a party. In the video, McFish was seen kissing his wife’s leg before putting it down after tying her shoes.

Fans speak about Anita Joseph

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans to the Stella Dimoko's post as seen below:

@chynenyeabiab wrote:

"They even tried due to her packaging."

@decencynenye shared:

"Men no dey.. na love dey make Anita soft if not hmmm Anita will give him pepper."

@iam.chioma1 commented:

"Man go dey mistreat una Inside but everyday you come online to shower praises on your abuser. Make it make sense?"

@fitnwearsbyama reacted:

"Hmm, it is welll with both of them."

@dynamic_business_mogul shared:

"This spider dey beat Anita whey big pass am,how? Even if na to sit on am she for just do am na..I no believe abeg."

Anita Joseph preaches in church

Legit.ng earlier reported that social media was thrown into a frenzy following a clip of Anita Joseph preaching in church.

The actress was spotted on a church pulpit in a long dress and a matching scarf, preaching passionately. Her video has now caused so many reactions online, with her fans and social media users giving their hot takes.

