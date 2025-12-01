Laide Bakare has shared adorable pictures of three generations of her family in a post on her social media page

The actress posed with her mother and daughter in the picture, all wearing matching aso oke

Laide also revealed her real age, sparking an uproar among her fans in the comment section of her post

Nollywood actress Laide Bakare has caused a buzz online with her recent post on Instagram.

The movie star, who previously had a long-running feud with music star Habeeb Olalomi Badmus, better known as Portable, shared a lovely picture showcasing three generations of her family.

Fans react to Laide Bakare real age. Photo credit@laidebakare

Source: Instagram

In the caption, she revealed her real age, which left many of her fans feeling uncomfortable.

Laide stated that her mother, the matriarch of the family, is 70 years old, while she herself is 36, and her daughter is 17 years old.

Laide Bakare, daughter, and mother wear matching clothes

In the heartwarming post, Laide, her daughter, and her elderly mother wore matching aso oke outfits.

They completed their look with matching headgears and accessories, arranged according to their ages. The movie star’s mother stood at the front, followed by Laide, with her daughter next.

In another post, they were seen vibing to a song while posing for pictures.

Fans react to Laide Bakare's age

Fans ask Laide Bakare questions over her real age. Photo credit@laidebakare

Source: Instagram

Fans were stunned after seeing Laide’s "real age."

Many of them expressed disbelief, with some speculating that she must be joking. They mentioned that they had seen her acting when they were just kids.

A few others joked that if Laide Bakare is only 36, it means their parents haven’t even conceived them yet

One lady shared an example of her cousin, who claimed to be younger than she really was. According to her, when she was 11, her cousin celebrated her 27th birthday. However, by the time she turned 40, her cousin was claiming to be 35.

This is not the first time Laide Bakare has faced questions about her age. A few months ago, the actress celebrated her daughter, who had just turned 17.

Many fans raised questions about the girl’s age, as she appeared to be older than her mother.

See the post here:

Fans react to Laide Bakare's post

Legit.ng reaction compiled the of fans to the video. Here are comments below:

@agathaajeh reacted:

"Trust me she’s just joking cos how can she indirectly say I can give birth to her like seriously."

@cocobynicole shared:

"Why do people reduce their age? Haven't you heard that you cannot cheat nature?"

@tomiwa_esq said:

"As at 2010 when I start deh watch her movies, she go don clock 30. Una too do abeg."

@zanzeespabeautynstyle shared:

"This is indeed a sight to behold. God bless mummy, bless you and bless our daughter ."

Laide Bakare gets political appointment

Legit.ng had reported that Bakare had gotten a political appointment with the Osun state governor. She was honoured with the post of Senior Special Assistant for Osun state's arts and entertainment.

Celebrities and fans of the actress congratulated her, while some people had conflicting reactions towards the development.

Source: Legit.ng