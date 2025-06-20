Laide Bakare has continued to drag Portable as their feud escalates to another level online, while fans try to intervene

In a video recorded by the actress, she asks for Portable's address and shares what she is capable of doing to him

The heated exchange between the two, which came in voice notes, also surfaced online, sparking reactions from fans

Nollywood actress Laide Bakare has vowed not to spare Nigerian singer Habeeb Olalomi Badmus, better known as Portable, as their feud escalates to another level.

It all started after the actress shared her view about some Nigerian ladies working as call girls in Libya, and Portable blasted her for her opinion.

Laide Bakare replies Portable with her plan amid their feud. Photo credit@portablebabey/@laidebaakre

Source: Instagram

He also revisited their old feud, which dates back to 2024.

Reacting in another video to what Portable had been saying, Bakare asked for his address, sharing what she was capable of doing to the music star.

Bakare noted that she was going to slap him so hard that he would never forget it in his life. Laide also pointed out that Portable had been doing his 'madness' online for too long and that she was no longer going to take it.

The movie star affirmed that she was going to deal with every hair on Portable's body, bragging that she came with her glory from the womb.

Portable trends after being called out. Photo credit@portablebabey

Source: Instagram

Voice note between Portable, Laide Bakare

In one of the heated exchanges between the two celebrities, Portable called Laide some unprintable names and claimed that she wanted to use his hair.

He also promised to remove every strand of hair on Laide Bakare's body and claimed that her name had not favoured her, as she had not brought honour or wealth to her life and family.

The Zeh Nation boss bragged that he was going to take Laide's name to all the gods he knows, including Satan.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to Bakare's utterance

Netizens reacted after seeing the voice notes and video of Laide Bakare. Here are comments below:

@motbam84 said:

"Portable doesn’t need this much attention from her at all."

@tocynadetola shard:

"Take legal action against him, he is a regular customer. Portable is very rude ."

@slimcharry commented:

"Laide sef no get level, u dey enter portable dm for what, why can't she just be silent, u wan follow Portable drag."

@olayemi_2990 reacted:

"Portable serve her right on this one….if she has level she no go invite portable for her house warming…

gaskia_youngwayne wrote:

"Legal action? After she self don swear for am back and mentioned his mother ? lol na dragging remain o , na why Iyabo Ojo no fit win vdm for curt b that , take action instead of reply."

@abayomi_shabi shared:

"Y are you disturbing yourself on this guy, you don't need to waste your time."

Portable engages in street brawl

Legit.ng previously reported that a video of Portable driving and exchanging words with some street boys surfaced online.

He was stopped by the thugs and reacted after they attempted to extort money from him.

Portable was seen holding a 'weapon' in his hand, leaving many to wonder why he had it with him during the confrontation with his assailants. He was threatened not to take that route again as the thugs shared what they were going to do to him.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng