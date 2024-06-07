Mercy Aigbe has celebrated one of her sister in-laws who graduated from law school abroad as she shared lovely pictures of her

In her post, she showered sweet words on her, and she called her a darling and stated how proud she was of her

Her movie marketer husband also joined in the celebration as he thanked Allah for the lady's achievement, he also congratulated her

Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe, has warmed the hearts of her fans with the lovely post she made for one of her sister -in-laws.

The mother of two, who went on pilgrim recently, celebrated the lady known as Shakirah, for graduating as a law student abroad.

According to the movie act, she was proud of the lady, whom she called an intelligent and hard-working person.

Mercy Aigbe celebrates in-law as she graduates. Photo credit @realmercyaigbe

Source: Instagram

Mercy Aigbe prays for in-law

In the caption of her post, she prayed for more grace for her in-law.

The husband of the fashion icon also took to the comments section to join his actress wife in celebrating the beautiful lady.

He made a prayer in Arabic and congratulated her.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to the post

Reactions have trailed the post made by Aigbe about her in-law. Here are some comments below:

@kazimadeoti:

"Alhamdulilai robil al-amin. Congratulations @shakirah.adeoti."

@titilayoidris:

"The only thing I am seeing is that she is beautiful. Congratulations."

@mumcy_cisse:

"Congratulations."

@malamharun:

"Congratulations."

@dressme_luggag:

"Aww congratulations."

@ladylux_fabrics:

"Congratulations."

@fave_melanin:

"I love her smile. Congratulations The Law !"

@18ababa:

"Congratulations Shakira, nothing but pray."

@tobithestarrr:

"Congratulations."

@stephyonyi_:

"Make we go find trouble, lawyer deyy."

Mercy Aigbe recites Arabic prayer

Legit.ng had reported that Aigbe joined millions of Muslims all over the world to go for Hajj. She shared updates with her followers on social media.

Her fans were amazed after they saw one of her videos where she was reciting a prayer significant to Muslim Hajj. The actress affirmed her submission to Allah in the holy land. She wrapped her head like a true Muslim and gushed over her husband, who made the trip possible for her.

Fans took to the comment section to praise her for her dedication to her new religion.

Source: Legit.ng