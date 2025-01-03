Nigerian actress Eniola Badmus is making headlines over her emotional display at her recent Feed The Needy outreach

The movie star went viral online after she was captured on video breaking down in tears over not having any children

Several netizens reacted to the emotional video by putting the Nollywood star in their prayers and comforting her with words

Nollywood actress and civil servant Eniola Badmus recently got emotional as she prayed for God to bless her with children.

On January 2, 2025, the movie star hosted a Corporate Social Responsibility (CRS) outreach in Oshodi, Lagos, tagged Feed The Needy, in collaboration with Seyi Tinubu.

During the event, Eniola Badmus took to the stage to speak to the crowd at Temidire Primary School, Shogunle, and she opened up about her desire for children.

Fans react to video as Eniola Badmus sheds tears as she prays to have children. Photos: @eniola_badmus

According to the actress, she would like her fans to keep mentioning her in their prayers. Eniola Badmus started to cry as she said that she was waiting upon God for children and wanted people to pray for her.

In her words:

“Please continue to pray for me, always mention me, Eniola Badmus, in your prayers. I’m waiting upon the Lord for kids, I’m waiting upon the Lord for children, please pray for me and more opportunities so that I can serve you better. With your prayers and God by my side, I will continue to work together with you people and achieve a brighter and more prosperous tomorrow for many of our people. Thank you today, thank you always and thank you forever.”

Also, during the emotional speech, Eniola Badmus dedicated a minute to praying for her late father, Alhaji Badmus.

She said:

“Before I drop the mic, I would like to have a one-minute prayer for my father who left seven years ago.”

See the touching video below:

Reactions as Eniola Badmus prays to have children

The video of Eniola Badmus telling fans to pray for her to have children touched several netizens. Read some of their comments below:

bookiescakes:

“God please grant her heart desires 🙏.”

Hrm_cee.jay:

“None shall be barren in the land 🙏🏾. God grant everyone looking for the fruit of the womb their heart desires. Amen.”

Amy_goldnj:

“God will do it.”

Kenmurak_stitches:

“May the good Lord answer your prayers this year 👏 Awon October,November ,December babies inshallah 👏.”

Queen13_b:

“Amen to your prayers 🙏 I waited for 10yrs and God came through😍 God will come through for you too soon.”

Cancerconquerorboma_:

“God never fails my darling! Your tears moved me, he will do it.🥰🥰.”

Real_tobby:

“People are actually going tru a lot hunm 😮 God will bless her with child soon ijn 👏👏.”

aibeeeromosele:

“God bless you mama.. This is so emotional.”

Luxuryhairby_yuwa:

“Please don't cry ooo... God will answer you, answer me, and answer everyone, waiting for the miracle of conception.”

Oluwatosinajao:

“Straight to God’s ear IJMN🙏🏽.”

Siruti:

“❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ It’s already settled ❤️❤️❤️.”

Debbiealaks:

“You shall carry your child(children) this year @eniola_badmus 🙏.”

Luxuryhairby_yuwa:

Philipthrives:

“He has a track record of keeping His word and He will do it.”

Anietie0610:

“God is with you Amen.”

Eniola Badmus cautions fan

Legit.ng had reported that a lady on TikTok had posted the video of her encounter with the actress while she visited a mall.

In the clip, she saw the actress and wanted to video her but Badmus refused and warned her against it.

The lady begged her and continued recording, while Badmus covered her face and walked toward the elevator.

