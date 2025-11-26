A video showing how Sweety1, one of Regina Daniels' brothers, was treating her during her visit to London has surfaced online

In the recording, Sweety1 is seen applying lip gloss on his sister's lips while taking her shopping

Fans reacted, expressing concern about the actress's appearance in the video and offering advice

More videos of Nollywood actress Regina Daniels have surfaced online as she continues to enjoy her vacation in the UK.

The actress, who had recently traveled from Nigeria to London amid her marital saga, was seen in the company of one of her brothers, Lawrence, better known as Sweezzy1.

Unlike her usual private jet travels, Regina Daniels took a commercial flight this time.

Regina Daniels' brother pampers her

In one of the viral videos, the mother of two was seen being pampered by her brother Sweezzy1, who applied lip gloss on her lips as she smiled happily. He later took her shopping at a store.

Fans shared their observations about Regina Daniels, with many noting that she appeared quite lean.

Some questioned whether she had gone to the rehab her husband had suggested she visit abroad.

They advised her to stop pretending everything was fine and take a break from social media to focus on herself.

It’s worth mentioning that Sweezzy1 had been sharing updates about his brother, Sammy, after he was arrested and detained for defending Regina Daniels against domestic violence in her marriage. He also updated fans about happenings in Ned Nwoko's family.

What fans said about Regina Daniels

Legit.ng compiled reactions of fans as seen below:

@precious.amengialue commented:

"Abi na the rehab she use style de go so cos she will never come out to say it."

@chi_lee44 stated:

"Regina like social media too much. Girl rest and go take care yourself. We online lovers don't care."

@chi_lee44 shared:

"She look so lean and still trying to proof a point to people that didn't care."

@akaboguprisca commented:

"For those saying she looks so lean, divorce is not easy on anybody! No matter how unbothered you want to be or feel, it will still replay in your mind."

@stellzsignature wrote:

"But this thing dey pain sha, I wonder how single father go feel right now as the mother of his kids dey enjoy life while he has to take care of the kids."

@newecca shared:

"Parents raise your kids with love when they're small so when they're big they will not depart from it... This siblings are her ride or die."

Lady drags Regina Daniels over debt

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that a social media lady had called out Regina Daniels over an alleged unpaid debt amid her marriage crises.

In the video, the explained that her uncle provided a service to the actress by picking her up after her viral domestic violence video.

She shared how the actress refused to pay for the service but went online to flaunt her expensive lifestyle in a private jet and showing out her new house. Many fans of the actress tagged her to the post and asked questions.

