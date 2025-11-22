A woman, who was previously kidnapped but survived, is reportedly among the people abducted from the CAC church in Kwara state

Harrison Gwamnishu, a human rights activist who visited the pastor of the church, shared this on Facebook

Gwamnishu also visited the church and interacted with the zonal superintendent of CAC in Eruku, Ekiti LGA of Kwara state

Harrison Gwamnishu has shared what he learned about one of the people kidnapped from a Christ Apostolic Church in Kwara state.

Gwamnishu said he visited Euruku, Kwara said and met with the pastor of the church, the zonal pastor of CAC in the area and the church's secretary.

The pastor of the church who interacted with him was among those who survived the horrific attack. He also visited an old woman who survived the horror.

At least, two people were and 38 others abducted by the terrorists who stormed the church during a service.

Meanwhile, Harrison said one of those kidnapped had been previously kidnapped and that she spent many days in captivity before she was released.

His words:

"A woman who previously spent 46 harrowing days in captivity has once again been abducted again. This time, she's among the 38 worshipers kidnapped from the CAC Church in Eruku, Kwara State. For one person to endure this nightmare twice in a single year is beyond heartbreaking . It is a devastating reminder of the terror communities are facing daily and our Government are doing nothing. We urgently call on the Federal and State Governments, security agencies, and all relevant authorities to act now. No citizen deserves to live in fear, and no community should be left unprotected. Eruku needs help. The people need help. This is a humanitarian emergency that demands immediate intervention."

