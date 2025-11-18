Funke Akindele has revealed her newly enhanced body, confirming she underwent a Brazilian B*tt Lift (BBL)

The actress openly flaunted her bigger curves in a video ahead of her December movie release

Her honesty about spending heavily on the procedure left many Nigerians reacting online

Nollywood actress and filmmaker Funke Akindele has dropped a video that finally confirmed long-held whispers about her body transformation.

In an Instagram post shared on Tuesday, November 18, 2025, the movie star unveiled a visibly enhanced figure, one she proudly referred to as “the body of a goddess.”

The award-winning actress recorded the clip with her back turned to the camera, revealing an enlarged backside that instantly commanded attention.

Funke Akindele confirms she underwent a Brazilian B*tt Lift. Photos: @funkejenifaakindele.

When she faced the camera, her noticeably wider hips completed the look, leaving no room for doubt.

The actress admitted she had spent a significant amount of money to achieve her new body.

Her caption read:

“Adetutu Fernandez sure got the body of a goddess. Clock it if you’re loving her body.”

The timing of her reveal also caught attention. Funke dropped the video just weeks before the release of her highly anticipated film, “Behind The Scenes,” which hits cinemas on December 12, 2025.

Recall that Akindele caught the attention of many with her recent post about colleague Falz’s wedding rumours.

The actress made a video post on her Instagram, and the musician left a comment about it.

Funke immediately seized the opportunity to call out the rapper's recent pre-wedding pictures he had shared online, triggering reactions from netizens.

Watch the video here:

Fans react to Funke Akindele's video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users:

@itskerenkezia_:

"Adetutu with the BODYYYYYY! Adetutu the big girl, im so looking forward to this movies"

@etinosaofficial:

"Look what a hot body can do. Clock it babyyyyyy"

@manuel_oluwafisayomi:

"E Dey shake oooo pampers yash BTS is coming"

@olayiwolafolake:

"Aunty Funke pls return the body to the real own after December 12th. This project is bless"

@flosky_treasure;

"Hey everyone 👋🏾 is @brodashaggi and kiekie that did the BBLfor Adetutu Fernandez oo"

@la_ae_cs:

"Aunty Funke,I think you should remove some ribs too,I think a tinner waist will make you very perfect"

@princessonicakes:

"The body is banging 😂. O de waaa fit yinnnn gan oooo."

@ryanirish23:

"Believe her at your own risk 😂😂😂😂 @funkejenifaakindele don’t ha be the mind for BBL"

@bestbuyarena:

"I de learn from u anything to sell this market and make it to the top"

Funke Akindele says she spent a fortune on her new body. Photo: @funkejenifaakindele/IG.

Funke Akindele hits gym after fan dragged her

In an earlier report by Legit.ng, Funke Akindele warmed the hearts of her fans after she shared a video of herself in the gym.

The filmmaker made this decision after a fan informed her that she was getting fat and it was unwise for her not to watch her weight.

Several fans of the actress were impressed that she took the advice in good faith and created humour from it.

