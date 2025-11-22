Harrison Gwamnishu Visits Eruku Church Where Terrorists Kidnapped 38 People, Speaks With Pastor
- Activist, Harrison Gwamnishu paid a visit to Eruku in Ekiti Local Government Area of Kwara State
- Harrison was there to sympathise with the victims of a recent terrorist attack on a CAC parish in the area
- A video he shared showed a moment he interacted with the resident pastor and the zonal pastor of the church
Human rights activist, Harrison Gwamnishu is currently in Eruku, Ekiti Local Government Area of Kwara state.
The activist is in the area to sympathise with the leadership of the church were terrorists struck and kidnapped at least 38 people.
At least, two people were reported killed after terrorists attacked a parish of the Christ Apostolic Church, Eruku during a live service.
Nigerians on social media who watched the horrific attack condemned it in totality.
Meanwhile, Gwamnishu was at the CAC church where he met with the resident pastor and the zonal pastor overseeing the area.
They showed him around the church, including doors with bullet holes. They also showed him blood stains on the floor of the church.
Gwamnishu said:
"I visited the church where 38 worshipers were abducted. I met with the resident pastor, one of the victims who narrowly escaped. The sight was heartbreaking, blood spilled in the house of God, children and their mothers taken away, three victims already k!lled, and millions now being demanded for the release of the remaining abductees. The entire Eruku community, alongside the church, is urgently calling on the Government to intervene and rescue these innocent people. I urge the Government to move in more security in Eruku and other neighboring towns as these criminals may likely attack another community."
Watch the video below:
Reactions to video of Eruku church
Olori-Wuraola Oloriscrib
"Those asking how the pastor escaped should as well ask other members how they escaped nah... Definitely not everyone goes with the war, his saving grace might be cause he wasn't wearing the pastoral collar."
Kebeh Itam said:
"God bless you bro. I no say una go soon perform magic as usual. I trust you."
Amaka Obichukwu said:
"What Our Government are Supposed to do is What Harrison is Doing. God Will Continue To Protect you."
Tayo Ibrahim said:
"God bless you plenty Harrison Gwamnishu, plenty respect for you forever brotherly, your name is trending for good reason in Kwara state and the entire world, i will be in Asaba next week to interpret the words of prayer and appreciation said in native language by the people."
Onome Tony said:
"No be church we dey go for South South ooo na these northerners dey go church and serve God in truth cause inside all this dem go still go church on Sunday regardless of what may come."
