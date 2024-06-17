Actress Funke Akindele warmed the hearts of her fans after she shared a video of herself in the gym

The filmmaker made this decision after a fan informed her that she was getting fat and it was unwise for her not to watch her weight

Several fans of the actress were impressed that she took the advice in good faith and created humour from it

Nollywood actress Funke Akindele shared a video of herself in the gym trying to keep fit and got the commendation of many.

A fan, @oriretan_honour on X, had criticised her for adding weight and stated that it may affect her movie roles.

In addition, he mentioned that her colleague Toyin Abraham is also getting fat and should hit the gym.

Funke rocked gym wear, tied her hair, and wore glasses as she walked on a treadmill in the gym. She played a song in the background as she looked at her camera.

Aside from being a prolific filmmaker, Funke is also known for being funny. This made her fans praise her for taking @oriretan_honour's advice in the manner she did.

Watch her gym video and Oriretan's chat below:

Reactions to Funke's gym video

Several fans of the Nollywood actress have reacted to her gym video. See some of the comments below:

@kelvin_kertz:

"Her good sense of humour via trolls is one of the reasons she’s ahead of Toyin who’s always seeking pity."

@iamdoziefineboi___:

"Her sense of humor is unrivaled."

@iamtheoffydora

"It’s so frightening how all people do this day is use their words to breed fear, wickedness, bullying, etc. I have slowly started to exit this app because I’m worried about the quality of people here. God forbid."

@realtalk_with_mummy_j:

"This is not the reason, Funke goes to the gym anyway. Even all the dancing she does is good exercise. Leave her alone."

@lolofruitie:

"Ok. After calling the guy werey!. So, she slept over it."

@house.of.habiba:

"Person when don dey go gym since."

