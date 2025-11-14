Regina Daniels has reacted to the official statement released by the medical facility that allegedly conducted a test on her

The actress was accused of using substances, and a report about her health status surfaced online

A few hours after the medical report went viral, the hospital issued a response, and Regina Daniels replied to them

Another drama has unfolded in the ongoing marriage crisis of Nollywood actress Regina Daniels. The embattled actress had been accused by her estranged husband of substance abuse, and he pleaded with her to seek treatment at a rehabilitation center abroad to regain her health.

Amid the turmoil surrounding their marriage, a media report surfaced online claiming that the actress was indeed using substances.

The medical report was allegedly released by Serenity Royale Hospital, stating that the mother of two tested positive for multiple psychoactive substances, including unprintable drugs, opiates, and alcohol.

The report, signed by the hospital's Managing Director, Dr. Adekunle Adesina, also detailed a detoxification program the actress allegedly underwent between September 9 and October 15, 2025.

Hospital Denies report circulating online

A few hours after the medical report went viral, Serenity Royale Hospital in Abuja issued an official statement, which was later shared by Regina Daniels.

The statement clarified that the hospital was aware of the circulating report, but emphasized that it did not originate from them.

They urged the public to disregard the information and reiterated their commitment to maintaining strict medical confidentiality for their patients.

Regina Daniels reacts to hospital’s statement

After sharing the official statement from the medical facility, Regina Daniels expressed her gratitude to the hospital, calling them family.

The mother of two revealed that when she first saw the report, she was overwhelmed and considered suing the hospital over the false information. However, she praised the hospital management for standing by their integrity, ensuring that they had handled the situation in a professional manner.

Regina expressed her sincere appreciation to the hospital, showering them with praise and prayers, and affirmed that they would continue to uphold their high standards.

Allegations continue to escalate about Regina Daniels

The ongoing allegations of substance abuse have continued to intensify, with Ned Nwoko's other wife, Laila Charani, being dragged into the controversy. She claimed that Regina Daniels introduced her to substances, and has since been involved in a series of online posts attacking the actress.

Lady drags Regina Daniels over debt

Meanwhile, a lady had made a video targeted at Regina Daniels, where she narrated what happened between the actress and her uncle.

According to her, after her uncle provided a service to the actress when she was in distress, the actress has refused to pay up her debt. She explained the amount that Regina Daniels paid and how mush she was still owing.

She explained how her uncle helped Regina in a time of distress at her husband's house after her crying video went viral. Fans reacted to the video and offered advice on how the lady could recover her uncle's money.

