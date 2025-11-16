Rita Edochie has weighed in on the debate about genocide in Nigeria with a post she shared on Instagram

In the post, a video of Ezekiel Dachomo was shown as he displayed pictures of Christians whose lives were taken unlawfully

She noted that even with clear evidence, some people still insist that the lives of Christians were not taken unjustly

Nollywood actress Rita Edochie has lent her voice to the controversial topic of the unlawful killings in the North.

A few weeks ago, reports claimed that the American president threatened to invade Nigeria over the unjust killing of Christians in the country.

Some clerics were dragged online for allegedly keeping mute about the injustice, with many arguing that they have platforms they can use to speak up.

Several celebrities also reacted and called out clerics they believe could make a difference if they addressed the issue.

In a post on Sunday where she greeted her fans, Edochie shared a video of fiery cleric Ezekiel Dachomo displaying pictures of women, children, and men whose lives were unjustly taken.

The cleric called out well-known individuals who have been denying that genocide is happening in Nigeria and vowed to take them to the graves of the victims. He also shared emotional details about the killings.

Rita Edochie speaks about genocide in Nigeria

In her caption, the movie star, who has consistently defended May Edochie, she stated that there is clear evidence that genocide exists in Nigeria.

She added that denying it does not feed the widows, comfort the fatherless, or honour the lives that were taken.

The actress said anyone who insists otherwise is either blind to the evidence or choosing to pretend that morality is optional. She also noted that history will always remember the truth, even if some people decide to close their eyes.

How fans reacted to Rita Edochie's post

Reactions have trailed the post made by the actress about the unjust taking of lives in Nigeria. Many were emotional after seeing the video. They stated instances where people lost their lives in different parts of Nigeria and called on the government to take action. Here are comments below:

