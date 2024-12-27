Actress Rita Edochie has reacted to the new Range Rover that influencer May Edochie bought recently

May had posted the beautiful white car online and Rita thanked God for giving May the grace to win and smile despite her challenges

She also spoke about how God's grace upon May's head won't give her enemies a chance, and her post sparked exciting reactions

Nollywood actress Rita Edochie has congratulated the estranged wife of actor Yul Edochie, May Edochie, over her new Range Rover. She thanked God for directing May's life in His way and making her victorious in her challenges.

According to Rita, there are some people that can't be frustrated no matter the energy one puts into it. She noted that May is one of those people. The veteran actress said that the grace upon May's head would not give her enemies a chance. If they tackle her from one angle, she will shock them from another angle.

Speaking about May's Range Rover, she said that it will rover her haters. Besides, her winnings are speaking out loud. She also wished her more whips in her garage and noted that she and May don't brag but the grace upon them is much.

She further thanked God for making May a self-explanatory lesson for most domestic women in Africa. The role interpreter asked her fans to join her to celebrate May's victory.

See Rita Edochie's post and May's car below:

Reactions as Rita Edochie hails May's car

Check out some of the reactions to Rita Edochie's post on May's Range Rover below:

@missfavour_1:

"Musa still dey open gate with kucci from aba."

@chi_beke_chi:

"One thing this woman is, she is going always do is giving her fans bragging rights."

@amaka_ibekilo_ejyke:

"E choke big time. This is so massive. Our God overdo did this with hard work putting. A loud congratulations to you our very own Queen May daughter of Zion."

@chi_beke_chi:

"Queen may is the real COCONUT HEAD… Kwechiri my queen and don’t take it easy on ur haters."

Rita Edochie prays for Yul Edochie

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Rita Edochie continued on her relentless mission to deal with those making life unbearable for May.

The seasoned actress resorted to social media to pray for May Edochie, following how Yul and his second wife, Judy, have been acting since the death of his first son.

Yul and his second wife left many bewildered when he shared a video of the both of them vibing to a song while still grieving.

