VDM has released a video targeting David Ibiyeomie over the killing of Christians in Nigeria amid Donald Trump's threat

In the video, he shared his views on Reverend Ezekiel Dachomo, praising him for his remarks

Fans reacted to the video, sharing their opinions on the pastor and their stance on the killing of Christians

Social media activist and president of the Ratel Movement, Martins Vincent Otse, better known as Verydarkman, has resumed calling out David Ibiyeomie, the founder of Salvation Ministries in Port Harcourt.

In an Instagram video, the controversial activist spoke about the reported killings of Christians in Nigeria amid Donald Trump’s threat to invade the country for intervention.

According to VDM, while Reverend Ezekiel Dachomo has been vocal about the killings in the north, some clergymen, including Ibiyeomie, are focused on building large churches to accommodate more worshippers.

He claimed that for Ibiyeomie, it's business as usual, which is why he has not spoken out against the genocide happening in Nigeria.

VDM pointed out that Port Harcourt, where Ibiyeomie’s ministry is based, is relatively safe, which could explain his silence on the matter.

The activist questioned why many pastors, including Ibiyeomie, remain silent despite having large audiences and significant influence.

VDM also highlighted the escalating violence in Benue State, stressing that it is crucial for clergymen to use their influence to push the government to take action.

VDM praises Reverend Ezekiel Dachomo

In the same video, VDM praised Reverend Ezekiel Dachomo for his outspoken support of Christians in Nigeria, noting that, despite not having the wealth or large congregation of other pastors, Dachomo has remained vocal about the killings in the north.

VDM offered prayers for Dachomo and urged other clerics to join him in speaking out.

It’s worth noting that VDM has consistently criticized David Ibiyeomie over videos from his church services.

What fans said about VDM's video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fan to the video shared by the activist. Here are comments below:

@captstan101 shared:

"120,000 capacity The least N1,000 per person because na Ph,oil city,capable hands dey!!!! 120,000 X N1,000 = N120,000,000 This is outside tithes and other numerous offerings Church na better business Nothing anybody wan tell me."

@vinnawills reacted:

"Na this movement we suppose dey push so… not keeping up with Pa Ned and his wives. May God give him the strength to carry on when his heart/legs are wary."

@smplyjessie1 wrote:

"The reverend carried out and Trump answered."

@younggoldd88 commented:

"Abeg na only this pastor deserves our offering abeg."

@originaldealzconsult shared:

"Nobody wan die but they wan go heaven."

@iam_deranick said:

"The silence of your “papas” should really tell you all you need to know….. if you can’t speak up through your platform, then you’re on the other side of the fence."

