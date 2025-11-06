Orezi has shared a video of US officials discussing the genocide happening in Nigeria amid Donald Trump’s threat

In the video, they highlighted how Deborah Samuel was unlawfully killed while her killers faced no consequences

The singer expressed his disappointment in Nigeria's leadership, slamming the country's leaders for their lack of action

Nigerian singer Esegine Orezi Allen, better known as Orezi, has reacted to the viral threat made by United States President, Donald Trump.

The outspoken leader had threatened to send the US army into Nigeria in response to the unlawful killing of Christians.

The post has sparked reactions from many celebrities, with some calling out various clergies for remaining silent as if Christians are not being killed in the country.

Orezi also shared a video of US officials discussing the genocide that took place in the north in 2022.

The officials spoke about how Deborah Samuel was killed in her school and the fact that nothing was done to bring justice for her.

Orezi reacts to Nigeria’s leadership

In the caption of his post, Orezi expressed his outrage over Deborah's death, stating that no one took action after it happened.

Singer Orezi emphasized that Nigerian leaders need to take the lives of their citizens seriously and that their recklessness must stop.

He shared his pain over the loss of the young lady and highlighted how such acts of violence still occur today with little to no consequences.

The music star who was spoilt silly by a woman a few years ago added that also stated that no human deserves the suffering Deborah's parents endured, adding that Nigeria has failed many of its citizens.

Recall that in 2022, Deborah Samuel was stoned to death and later burned for stating that religion should not be discussed in her WhatsApp group chat.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to Orezi's post about Nigeria

Netizens reacted to the post by the young singer. They all hailed the officials in the video and stated that God was using them to speak about the unlawful killing taking place in the country. They prayed for intervention as stated by the US president. Here are comments below:

@ekunomoakin reacted:

"A country where people are forced to be one when they all have different mentality."

@amarachukwuoguike commented:

"God found us wanting So if these is the way to Redemption...who are we then truly? Thank You Jesus for still making Us worthy in these times. Thank You Jesus Christ."

@sheddyoflagos shared:

"God bless the United States of Amercia."

@olegbojamesjnr said:

"Omo America we are waiting God bless Nigeria 🇳🇬 and God bless America."

