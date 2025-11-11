A Nigerian pastor is not happy with his fellow men of God who he said are not sincere when it comes to doing the real work

According to the pastor who spoke in a viral video, there are many men of God who do not go to the north to preach

He said they restrict themselves to air-conditioned offices and to flying in airplanes around safe cities

A preacher has called out his fellow men of God in Nigeria, suggesting that they are practicing hypocrisy.

The man of God was reacting to the threat made by US President Donald Trump who claimed there is a Christian genocide going on in Nigeria.

The pastor said some preachers stay in cities only. Photo credit: X/@ChuksEricE and Getty Images/ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS.

Source: UGC

The American leader hinted that he might be sending his country's troops to put a stop to the alleged genocide.

Though, the Nigerian government has denied that any genocide is happening in Nigeria, many citizens, including clergy men have latched on to it.

Speaking in a video which was posted by @ChuksEricE,. the preacher was heard condemning fellow men of God who are saying there is no Christian genocide.

According to him, such preachers do not go to the northern parts of Nigeria to preach, but concentrate in the safe cities where they fly in private jets.

"Another young man of God was now saying there is no genocide, that what the US wants to do is to take our resources. That young preacher who is saying that the US is coming to take our resources has not been to the north to minister. He doesn't know the north. These guys when they are invited to the north, they stop at Abuja. They talk about living and dying for Jesus, but their plane only lands in Abuja."

Trump's threat to send troops to Nigeria ruffled many feathers. Photo credit: Getty Images/Kevin Dietsch.

Source: Getty Images

Watch the video below:

Reactions as pastor calls out fellow preachers

@Ben_Harry7 said:

"You can't claim to be a Christian only when it is convenient for you, most Southern Christians can't withstand what the northern Christians undergo everyday for being a Christian. We all need to stand up and speak up for them, they are the true face of Christianity in Nigeria."

@callmetunde_ said:

"Real ministry isn’t in microphones and cameras — it’s in the places most people are afraid to go.” Many talk about sacrifice, but only few are willing to leave comfort for conviction.”

@felixherbt said:

"Exactly, they should relocate their church to Maiduguri that's where there is urgent need for the gospel."

@_Ashburn_ said:

"I thought Femi Lazarus was different, i thought this new generational pastors have learned but it's clear there's only but a handful of honest people in this country. I am still hoping one of the pastor's i like listening to doesn't slip up too."

Man sends message to US President

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man expressed sadness toward the United States following a threat issued by President Donald Trump.

The man said if the US president wants to send the military to Nigeria, he should do it fast, without wasting time.

He accused the American leader of trying to get Nigeria to negotiate trade with him, which was why he issued the threat.

Source: Legit.ng