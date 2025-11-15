A Nigerian lady has shared a video on TikTok disclosing how Regina Daniels can gain custody of her two sons, Munir and Khalifa

This comes amid the heated online clash between the young actress and her billionaire husband, Senator Ned Nwoko

The lady's suggestion sparked a lot of reaction, with social media users either agreeing or disagreeing in the comments section

A Nigerian lady caused a stir on TikTok after sharing her thoughts on how Regina Daniels can end up with full custody of her two sons, Munir and Khalifa.

This is coming amid the heated tension and clash between the actress and her husband, Senator Ned Nwoko.

Lady speaks on Regina Daniels gaining custody of kids

Their disagreement had already attracted attention online, and the lady thought to advise Regina Daniels on how to get her children.

Identified by the handle @sugargists on TikTok, she noted her view in a short video that quickly went viral.

She argued that the actress would only gain control over the children if she no longer showed interest in fighting for them.

According to her, the moment Ned Nwoko noticed that Regina carried on with her life without stressing over the boys, he would attempt to hand them over.

Her advice drew mixed reactions, with some viewers agreeing with her stance and others insisting that family matters could not be solved in such a manner.

In the lady's words:

"The only way Regina can have custody of her kids is if she is not interested in having custody of the kids. The moment Chinedu realises that Regina is not interested in the kids and she is living her life happily, Chinedu would want to push all the children to her. It's as simple as that. A typical narcissist."

Reactions as lady advises Regina Daniels

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the post.

@Laura said:

"Fact. I said this before."

@Madamchichi said:

''Simple."

@rubbi said:

"Am so proud of you and your family. May the LORD Bless you and the family."

@lovalova said:

"Ned wants to use the children to have access to Regina. That’s what he did to Laila and she came running back. Leave Regina where she is at. Next thing you know he kpai her if she goes back to him. Domestic violence is no joke especially when he’s sending thugs to beat her. What kind of good husband do that thing?? He should keep his children and leave that girl let her live her life."

@Eby Oluwa said:

"I'm not interested in this matter. What is disturbing me now is that tax system that Tinubu is introducing in January. the small money we are using to."

@desireomolara said:

"E dey pain dem say the girl no dey gullible again, her eye don open for good. Make nobody ruin her happiness abeg, when pikin grow dem go know their mama."

@Maria added:

"My dear, stay strong, no accusations or damage of name can stop our love for you. The devil is frustrated and defeated. God is involved in your matter, you are only another victim. You are the apple of God eyes we love you."

