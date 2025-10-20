Former actress Georgina Onuoha has reacted to the marital crisis between Regina Daniels and her husband, Ned Nwoko

In a post on her Instagram page, she shared the reasons Ned Nwoko gave for his past marital issues with his other wives

Fans expressed their agreement with her, while also sharing their opinions about the actress and her politician husband

Nigerian actress Georgina Onuoha, who relocated abroad many years ago, has weighed in on the ongoing crisis in her colleague Regina Daniels' marriage to her husband, Ned Nwoko.

Since the viral video of Regina Daniels crying about domestic violence in her marriage, several celebrities have shared their reactions. In the clip, Regina was seen crying and expressing her frustration with the abuse she has endured.

Fans react to what Georgina Onuoha said about Regina Daniels and Ned Nwoko's marriages. Photo crediot@regina.daniekls/@nednwoko/@realginaonu

Source: Instagram

In a post on her Instagram page, Onuoha shared reasons Ned Nwoko gave for his troubled marriages to his other wives.

According to her, the politician should be investigated for consistently shifting blame onto his wives. Onuoha, who is a medical professional, pointed out a disturbing pattern with the politician, claiming that he often referred to his wives with unprintable names whenever they expressed displeasure or had disagreements with him.

Georgina Onuoha shares proofs about allegations

Georgina Onuoha also provided evidence to support her claims. She referenced a 2021 incident when Ned Nwoko had issues with Laila Charani, his former wife.

Fans share take about Regina Daniels's marriage. Photo credit@regina.daniels

Source: Instagram

In that situation, the politician accused Laila of undergoing surgery without his consent and knowledge. Onuoha shared an article from that time, in which Ned Nwoko claimed his marriage to Laila ended because she was seeing other men and exposing his children to them.

Georgina Onuoha further stated that no responsible and caring man would treat women, especially those who have children for him, in such a manner. She concluded by calling for an investigation into Ned Nwoko's behavior, urging Nigerians to look into his actions more closely.

See the post here:

Fans react to Georgina's post about Ned Nwoko

Reacting, fans of the actress shared their take about Regina Daniels' husband, Ned Nwoko. They agreed with Onuoha and recalled what happened with his other wife. However, a few stated that Regina Daniels should also be blamed for her troubles. Here are comments below:



@honeykittyofficial shared:

"Shebi Regina no do plastic surgery? This man dey craze oooo, you f@ght lilala for plastic surgery wey other wife do, you no wan use that reason now you say na dqug. Okay Mr senator."



@victorcolin0714 stated:

"He's always putting the blame on them."





@okolojasmine reacted:

"I too love this woman."

@happichuks1 wrote:

"God bless you. I concur."

@faustybel shared:

"My woman is back, always saying the truth."

@sheilakenneth895 commented:

"My lady I too go love you."

Regina Daniels, Laila mark husband birthday

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Daniels and her senior wife, Laila Charani, couldn't hide their joy after their husband clocked 63.

The two women staged a lovely dinner party for their husband on his birthday. The video of the ceremony surfaced online, and fans reacted to it.

Source: Legit.ng