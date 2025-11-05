Regina Daniels recently reposted a comment about her husband, Ned Nwoko's alleged oppression towards her family

The message shared how Ned Nwoko was making it more difficult for Regina Daniels to return to him through his actions

The post, which Regina Daniels also reshared on her page, also demands the release of her brother Sammy West

Nollywood actress Regina Daniels has continued to speak up for the release of her brother and upcoming singer Sammy West following his arrest.

Recall that the reports of Sammy's arrest emerged on social media on Monday, November 3, with his mother, Rita Daniels, and wife storming a police station in Lagos to demand his release.

Following reports that Sammy had been transferred to Abuja and could soon appear before a court of law, Regina Daniels recently reposted an Instagram story about Senator Ned Nwoko's alleged oppression against her family.

The post, which was initially shared by an Instagram user chi_me_zie_, shared how Nwoko was making it difficult for Regina to return to him.

The Instagram user also called for the release of Regina's brother Sammy.

"If you truly want your woman back, hurting her family and locking up her brother won't bring her closer; it only deepens the pain. Love can't grow through oppression. You are breaking hearts, not fixing them. Free Sammy West," the post read.

A screenshot of Regina Daniels' Instastory post is below:

Netizens react to the message from Ned Nwoko

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions, with some netizens criticizing the senator's actions towards his in-laws. Read them below:

catherynorji said:

"A man that loves me cant hurt my family…Never!"

angie_akpan commented:

"Exactly my point.like you’re treating your Inlaw’s badly no respect whatsoever.wetin bring that kind see finish ?? And you expect Regina to come back even if she even grows weak in heart to want to forgive you.what do you think her family take would be?. Such a grown man acting like a child."

b_luxe_ushers wrote:

"Our Regina won’t go back, we will fight and win this battle, with God who strengthens us.. amen."

_freeman_212 commented:

"Let’s all pretend we didn’t see the way Regina was abusing Senator Ned, one of the most respected men in Nigeria is who you took a video of him while sleeping in his matrimonial bed, took a video of him urinating almost exposing his pens to the world."

mimibabie524 said:

"Which one is if you truly want her back so is she thinking of going back after all this humiliation."

blessingfrids said:

"I'm not surprised he doesn't know what love is. Who'll marry such without taking a particular thing that feels good. Is it easy! Gina really tried."

Ned Nwoko spills reasons for marrying Regina

Legit.ng also reported that an old interview of Senator Ned Nwoko speaking about his marriage to Regina Daniels resurfaced online.

In the viral video shot in 2024, Nwoko admitted that he did not marry Regina for love.

The businessman and politician further broke down details of their union, igniting massive concerns online.

