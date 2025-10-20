An old interview with Regina Daniels' mother has surfaced online amid the actress's marital troubles

The video began circulating a few days ago after Regina was seen crying about domestic violence in her marriage

Fans reacted to the elderly woman's comments during the interview and criticized her

Amid the viral video of Nollywood actress Regina Daniels' domestic violence allegations, several old recordings have started circulating online.

First, an old video surfaced showing Regina Daniels smoking at a party, and the identity of the man who allegedly enabled her habit was revealed. Now, another video has emerged, this time featuring the actress' mother, Rita Daniels.

In the recording, Rita Daniels was giving an interview to BBC Pidgin in 2018, where she spoke about her daughter’s marriage.

According to her, the wisdom Regina possesses surpasses that of an older woman. She also questioned why people were "drinking panadol for other people's headache," adding that some celebrities are crying privately about their marriages.

Rita Daniels comment about marrying young men.

In the recording, she shared that Regina had told her she wanted to marry young. She asked if Regina had ever cried about being forced into the marriage and pointed out that many young girls are married to young men but remain unhappy.

Rita Daniels questioned the difference between marrying a young man and an older man.

Meanwhile, as celebrities react to Regina Daniels' marital crisis, Georgina Onuoha shared proof of what Ned Nwoko allegedly used to do to his wives when they had problems in their marriages.

She also shared what Ned Nwoko had said about his wife, Laila Charani, a few years ago when they had issues.

Rita Daniels' words in the interview were:



“The wisdom she has is more than that of an old woman. People are drinking panadol for other people's headache. Some celebrities are crying in their homes. This young girl is like an old woman. She told me she wanted to marry at a young age. Did she ever cry saying she was forced into it? What is the difference between marrying a young man and an old man? Some girls are crying for marrying young boys.”

See the old interview here:

How fans reacted to Rita Daniels' interview

Reactions have trailed the old interview of the actress's mother speaking about her daughter's marriage. Many were stunned at what she said and shared their takes about her and her daughter. Here are comments below:

