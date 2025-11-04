Online personality Tunde Ednut has reacted to Regina Daniels' mother, actress Rita Daniels, bold claim about her husband, Ned Nwoko

Recall that Regina Daniels' mother, in a viral video, alleged her daughter's support for Ned Nwoko's political career

Rita Daniels also alleged that Regina borrowed $50K (N71 million) from Senator Ned Nwoko, a comment that has left people talking

Senator Ned Nwoko and actress Regina Daniels' marital crisis has continued to make waves following the bold allegations that recently emerged online, as influencer and Instagram blogger Tunde Ednut shared his take.

Recall that Regina called out her estranged husband, Ned Nwoko, accusing him of arresting her siblings.

Following Regina's claim, her mother, actress Rita Daniels, was spotted in front of a police station, where she also called out Nwoko while pleading with Nigerians to come to her rescue.

During her outburst, Rita lashed out at Nwoko, accusing him of tarnishing their family’s name despite their past support of him.

According to Rita, Regina contributed $50,000 (N71 million) to his election campaign, while she also invested both money and effort into his political pursuits.

“You wanted someone with a high star to boost your fallen star. If you think you can bite the hand that fed you, you’ll go down,” she said.

Tunde Ednut reacts to Rita Daniels' claim

Resharing the viral video on his Instagram page, the influencer said he never imagined a day would come when people would say Ned Nwoko married Regina because of her money.

In his words, "All my life, I never knew a day would come when they'd say it was Ned Nwoko who married Regina because of her money. This life."

Tunde Ednut's post following Regina Daniels' claim is below:

Reactions trailed Tunde Ednut's comment

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions that trailed the blogger's post, read them below:

NK HAIRS said:

"The first wife go dey one corner dey laugh pa ned while secretly supporting Regina."

Chibuike Nwankwo comemnted:

"Sometimes it's difficult to understand women, let's assume she gave him 50k dollars because he was temporary unable to dispense cash, does that mean Pa Ned was poor? So, if you supported my wedding with 50K, you will go around town telling people you married for me?"

Amanda Glow said:

"Na Gina dey feed am nah. The babe helped his fallen star The man na I get Am before."

Okwudiliolisa Michael wrote:

"News has it that Reginal met Ned nwoko when he had nothing and has been feeding him since then."

Ayodele Obadimu AbdulFatai said:

"Me too I shocked, Which means Regina was the real billionaire not Ned? Ok you're trying to say that Regina picked Ned Nwoko from the gutter and cleaned him up. The Cleaner of our time ...Ajeh."

Ned Nwoko shares his project

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Senator Ned Nwoko finally broke his silence amid the tension in his marriage with Regina Daniels.

Ned Nwoko ignored the allegations as he shared pictures showing his latest project in Delta.

"Regina Daniels mama go say na them give am money to build stadium now," a netizen said.

