Omoni Oboli and her loving husband have become the envy of many as they celebrate their love for each other

The duo, who have been married for quite a number of years, went online to gush over how far they have come

They both shared heartfelt messages about their love for each other, leaving online users feeling mushy

Omoni Oboli, a Nigerian movie director, and her husband, Nnamdi, are celebrating their 25th wedding anniversary.

The actress, who recently released her movie Love in Every Word 2, went online to share a heartfelt message.

Actress Omoni Oboli and her husband celebrate 25th wedding anniversary. Credit: Omonioboli

Source: Instagram

She expressed her undying love for her husband, describing him as her friend, king, brother, and more. Omoni appreciated him for being her safe space and biggest cheerleader.

Oboli wrote:

"25 Years of Forever ❤️ A quarter of a century with you @nnamdioboli I sometimes wonder what I did to deserve you! My King, my best friend, my partner in purpose! Twenty five years and it still feels like we are just getting started. Through every season, God has held us, refined us, and reminded me again and again that love, real love, is built on friendship, laughter, grace, and prayer. We have grown, changed, cried, and conquered side by side."

"You have been my safe place, my biggest cheerleader, the wind beneath my wings and the one who sees me beyond the spotlight. With you, I have learned that partnership is not just about romance, it is about showing up daily, choosing each other, and believing in what God is doing through us. Here is to every memory we have made, every storm we have weathered, and every new adventure ahead. I am so grateful for the life we have built, the love that keeps growing, and the legacy we are creating together. I love you deeply, now and always ❤️💍."

See her post here:

Many celebrate Omoni Oboli's wedding anniversary

Read some reactions as compiled below:

@unique.accent said:

"When a woman is loved right, she knows how to tell love stories! Hearty congratulations to you both. Please, you both deserve another honeymoon ."

@sharonooja said:

"Happy anniversary my aunty love you and the family so much ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

@biodunstephen said:

"Congratulations queen. Now gear comforter next 75years❤️❤️❤️."

@stephbusari said:

"Happy anniversary!!!! Wishing you many more decades of happiness together. ❤️."

@noweisibor said:

"Happy Anniversary my love, yes you will get to 25mill this weekend 🥂."

@hildadokubo said:

"Congratulations and happy anniversary my lovelies. God will always direct your footsteps."

@ sengwaa_ said:

"25years??? But you guys are just in your 30s?🤩🤭🫠 Happy Anniversary Ma and Sir 💛."

@_jcmichael said:

"Mr @nnamdioboli is actually the real life Odogwu. Tge kind of Respect I have for this man is beyond words. Thank you Sir for being The man you are, some of see all your behind the scenes effort and we celebrate you."

Source: Legit.ng