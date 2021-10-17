Nollywood actress Eve Esin has made sure that her 40th birthday would be one she would remember for a long time

The actress got her fans and colleagues gushing over her as she donned stunning pieces for her photoshoot

Eve expressed gratitude to God for a new beginning, adding that she is blessed and highly favoured

Nollywood actress Eve Esin turned 40 on Sunday, October 17, and she shared the great news on social media.

As is expected of celebrities, the actress shared sweet photos on her Instagram page to celebrate her big day. Eve rocked three different outfits and she looked great in them.

Actress Eve Esin celebrates 40 in style. Photos:@eveesin

Source: Instagram

Eve rocks three outfits to celebrate her birthday

The film star's first outfit was a lovely beaded dress. Her hair was packed to the back and the subtle makeup suited her face.

Her second outfit was a beautiful two piece outfit and the colour suited her skin so well.

Eve's third outfit was a red dress and a silver head accessory to match.

Fans and colleagues celebrate Eve

meetjaneobi:

"Oh no we were not ready oo... this is so beautiful fortified koko."

ihemenancy:

"Happy birthday boo boo."

mercymacjoe:

"Happy birthday my beautiful Sis."

chachaekefaani:

"Whaaat? Give us biko."

jnrpope:

"This is the one……, Who Dey breeeet?"

lizzygoldofficial:

"Give us we will take it."

destinyetikoofficial

"Maaaaaad."

ruthkadiri:

"I lorve this."

maryremmynjoku:

"Happy Birthday sis. You don't good."

soniaogiri:

"Happy Birthday my love. 40 can’t be better."

estherene:

"Keep shining boo."

joycekalu:

"My kokoma happiest birthday."

Friends surprise actor Jerry Williams for his birthday

Nigerian actor Jerry Williams got more than he bargained for on his birthday when friends and family members gave him a big surprise.

Unknown to Jerry, his loved ones had something planned for his big day and their actions got him very emotional. In videos making the rounds on social media, Jerry was seen shedding uncontrollable tears after his sister and other well-wishers threw him a surprise birthday party.

In the viral clip, Jerry was seen shaking his head in disbelief and wiping away his tears as guests at the event cheered him on his big day.

