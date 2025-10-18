A video of Priscilla's son, Rakeem, watching Cocomelon has surfaced online, sparking many reactions

In the clip, he is seen sitting in his sitter a short distance from the screen, watching the cartoon

Many people have tried to caution her sharing the potential disadvantages of such actions for a baby who is not yet two months



Fans have expressed their concerns about a gesture from Priscilla towards her baby, who is not yet two months old.



In the clip circulating online, the young mother is seen sitting her little boy in his sitter while he watches Cocomelon, a popular children's cartoon.

Priscilla's fans express worry over video about her son, Rakeem. Photo credit@it.priscy

Source: Instagram



While watching, Rakeem appeared to enjoy the show as his legs moved in excitement.



Although he was seated a short distance from the screen, many fans shared their thoughts on the potential effects of such actions on a baby.

Fans Advise Priscilla and Offer Tips



Social media users cautioned the young mother, pointing out that the baby's brain, eyes, and other body parts are still developing.

Fans advise Priscilla on how to raise her son. Photo credit@its.priscy

Source: Instagram



They warned that watching television at such a young age might impair his development. Some suggested that if she still wants him to watch cartoons, less stimulating ones should be introduced instead.



Others completely disapproved of the action and shared what a paediatrician would likely advise mothers.

This isn't the first time fans have cautioned Priscilla on how to care for her baby. A few months ago, she was seen in a viral video carrying him and dancing vigorously without properly supporting his head or back.



Social media users corrected her, urging her to ensure she holds his neck and back when carrying him.

See the video here:

Fans react to Priscilla and son's video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans to the video of the young mother. Here are comments below:

@starlume_3 said:

"Coco melon is overstimulating to the brain . Even if screen wants to be introduced. Ms Rachel or other less stimulating shows are ok."

@odeh305 stated:

"This baby is not up to 2 months. I feel it's too early for this. They want this boy to become 1 year over night."

@angelasusanomoike reacted:

"I enjoy watching ball your videos.. But this right here is too early.. Too early to be exposed to the screen.. pls consider his eyes , brain, everything is still developing. The time to introduce this will still come.. No hurry pls."



@fine_thingshub commented:

"Check out the movement of Rakeem’s feet."



@mrsdon01 shared:

"Baby Rakeem has no business with screen for now. Over here paediatrician will tell you until they are 3! His sight , brain and other organs are still developing. All he needs now is bonding and not screen."

@ibukunannaibk1 wrote:

"See my baby aww life is good and sweet my love."

@ebubeed commented:

"If someone says something now, even tho out of love, dem go attack,well, this screen exposure is dangerously mega early ,the effect is counterproductive to proper development. God bless Rakeem always. Amen."

Juma Jux promises Priscy huge push gift

Legit.ng earlier reported that Juma Jux recently shared a heartfelt post on Snapchat following a video call with his wife, Priscilla Ojo.

During the call, Priscilla showed him glimpses of their newborn baby. The emotional moment was captured in a screenshot showing Jux smiling joyfully while on the call, with the baby peacefully resting in a crib surrounded by soft toys and baby blankets.

Source: Legit.ng