Priscilla and Juma Jux's son, Rakeem, has turned 2 months old, and his mother shared adorable pictures taken for his birthday

In the post, she wrote a heartfelt note to her son, reflecting on how much he has changed since his birth

Fans reacted warmly, showering him with prayers and gushing over his pictures

Rakeem, the first child of Priscilla and her Tanzanian husband, Juma Jux, has turned 2 months old.

The couple recently arrived in Nigeria, greeted with much fanfare, while Iyabo Ojo, the newest grandmother, celebrated with a grand welcome.

Just days after their arrival in Nigeria, Rakeem hit his two-month milestone, and his mother shared a post on his Instagram page to mark the occasion.

The post featured lovely pictures taken for the special day, and fans couldn’t help but gush over the adorable little boy.

In one of the photos, Rakeem wore his favorite color, brown, which was also used to decorate his nursery in Tanzania.

A white and brown cake sat beside him, and his mother continued to keep his face hidden from public view.

Priscilla Pens Sweet Note to Son

In the comment section of her son's post, the delighted mother wrote a sweet note. She called him her "sweet pumpkin boy" and shared how, in just eight weeks, he has already learned to smile.

The proud mother also noted that Rakeem holds his head high whenever it’s time to eat and kicks his little legs as if he's ready to run.

Priscilla further expressed how much Rakeem loves his milk and snuggles with her when he wants to feed. She added that her baby is growing more each day and expressed the immense love she and her husband have for him.

Fans react to Rakeem birthday post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans to the post about the little boy. Here are comments below:

@mr_okiks stated:

"Prince Rakeem is growing so fast. You will continue to grow in knowledge and stature. Your glorious destiny will be fulfilled



@iyaboojofespris shared:

"My prince charming is 2 months. Glamma loves you."

@pris_juma_affairsjp25 wrote:

"Happy two months birthday our starboy, you will continue to make your generations proud,we your online aunty loves you so much, continue to age graciously with abundant blessings of God."

@hawamussa17 stated:

"May God continue to grow you in stature and knowledge. Happy 2 months star."

@viviandeladem commented:

"Happy two months our JP star boy. Keep growing in grace, strength, good health and divine excellence. You forever be a fountain of joy for your parent."

Priscilla, Rakeem mark Juma Jux's birthday

Legit.ng earlier reported that Priscilla and her son showed that they missed nothing from her husband’s birthday celebration, despite not being physically present with him.

In a viral video, the happy mother shared a video capturing how she specially marked the occasion with their son in Canada. She was seen dancing with her baby as fans were delighted after watching the clip and extended warm wishes to the new family, praying for many more celebrations together.

