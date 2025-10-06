A video has captured Regina Daniels playing with her siblings on TikTok while speaking about them

In the clip, she mentioned that she doesn’t play with any of her siblings, all while smoking heavily and dancing to Sammy West's song, Soft Skin

Fans quickly reacted to the video, sharing their observations about the movie star and her actions in the clip

Nollywood actress Regina Daniels has sparked massive reactions with a video she shared on her TikTok page.

The mother of two, who recently joined her colleagues to mark Nigeria's 65th independence, was seen in the clip with her siblings.

In the video, her two siblings, a boy and a girl, stood behind Regina while Sammy West's song Soft Skin played. Regina was seen smoking heavily, with thick smoke coming from her mouth. She was discreet about what she was smoking, as the substance was not visible.

Regina Daniels dances with her siblings

In the clip, the movie star and her siblings were dancing and goofing around to Sammy West's music. The role interpreter wore a strapless denim outfit, and her personal parts were visible to the camera. Her manner of dancing suggested that she might be under the influence of something.

Regina was initially laughing at the actress who was smoking, but later joined her brother in vibing to the music.

Regina Daniels enjoys social media moments

It’s worth noting that Regina Daniels has been seen enjoying fun moments with her siblings on social media before. A few months ago, she shared a video with her sister, where they were dancing and showing off their waist moves for their fans.

Despite being married and having two children with her politician husband, Regina Daniels has shown that she enjoys the Gen Z vibe and loves connecting with her fans on social media.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to Regina Daniels' video

Reactions have trailed the video shared by the music star on her TikTok page. Many wondered what was happening to her, and a fan even submitted that he might be going through a tough time. A few others were after what they will get from the mother two as they praised her to high heavens. Here are comments below:

@nuruwhity commented:

"Depression, alot is going on with her may be.life is not as easy as you think."

@Sweet rose said:

"Smile she’s on her mood."

@omaa980 stated:

"Regina just Dey get joy this days."

@sly shared:

"On cloud 9ajeh."

@Masseuse BYRHIMA shared:

"My woman, look my side please my only praying everyday is for you to just read my messages on Snapchat ."

@His female son wrote:

"Shey the smoke wey I see na film trick."

