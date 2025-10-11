Ned Nwoko Replaces Regina Daniels' Missing Wedding Ring with Gorgeous Diamond, Video Melts Hearts
- Senator Ned Nwoko shared a heartwarming video of the surprise gift he gave his wife, Regina Daniels, on her birthday
- Ned Nwoko finally replaced Regina Daniels' missing wedding ring as the Nollywood star flaunted her new replacement
- The senator's gift to Regina Daniels on her birthday has left many of the actress' fans and supporters gushing
Nollywood actress Regina Daniels and her husband, Senator Ned Nwoko, caused a stir on social media over how they celebrated her birthday.
Ned Nwoko went all out to surprise Regina with a massive new diamond ring to replace her missing wedding ring.
The sweet display of love was shared online during Regina’s birthday celebration as she proudly showed off the replacement.
Ned disclosed it was never about the ring, but the bond he and Regina shared.
The billionaire explained that while the story of the missing ring gained attention online, what truly mattered was the love and connection it symbolized.
"Although, with a strict condition to never misplace this one. So yes, she has her new ring now, one that mirrors the growth of our journey together. Keep shining, Gee. Always proud of you," he added in his caption.
Regina also recalled the feeling of having lost her wedding ring.
"I misplaced my ring months ago, but y’all made it extremely noticeable to my husband by highlighting its absence," she said.
She disclosed that her husband was hell-bent on not getting her a new one because he concluded it was one of her mischiefs.
The video of Regina Daniels flaunting her new diamond ring is below:
Comments about Regina Daniels’ new ring
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions that trailed the video as fans congratulated Regina Daniels. Read the comments below:
lnjfashiontrends said:
"Happy birthday darling, oya credite make I take 1 bottle on behalf of you, many more years."
Regina Daniels reveals millions of naira she plans to spend at a nightclub for her birthday celebration
_sommieofficial commented:
"Abeg no blind me with this ring ooo."
ifediora_joyce said:
"I love how intentional your husband is about youu He makes you a big priority and his expression of love towards you is one of a kind. Too priceless. You married well, Omalicha."
masseuse_byrhima commented:
"An Intentional MAN. As I no get money to buy diamond for The QUEEN, make me sef give her massage gift as birthday present."
sweezzy1 said:
"Nor blind my eye abeg ooo"
prankhottiee reacted:
"Na only you fit advice us concerning marriage now we go listen."
ugo_moni said:
"Una notice say even for her birthday she de do giveaway.. nwunye odogwu anam ekelekwa."
safhamzglobalventures reacted:
"You can’t convince me otherwise regina deniel’s favourite colour is Red."
onyiudu commented:
"Some people just come this life to enjoy! Regina biko benyetunum obele nsha."
Don Jazzy, Peter Okoye celebrate Regina Daniels
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that music icons Don Jazzy and Peter Okoye celebrated actress Regina Daniels on her birthday.
In separate videos, Don Jazzy and Peter Okoye sent birthday wishes to the mother of two on her special day.
In reaturn, Regina also gushed about the videos as she appreciated the music stars.
Source: Legit.ng
