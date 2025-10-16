BBNaija season 10 winner Imisi has opened up about her personalities in a new video making waves online

Imisi stated that she has four personalities but only showed three of them during her stay in the Big Brother Naija house

The reality star also addressed the rumours about Nollywood actor Kola Ajeyemi being her biological father

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) season 10 winner Imisioluwa Ayanwale, better known as Imisi, in a recent video expressed appreciation to God for her life as she opened up about her personalities, her time in the house, and more.

Imisi, who revealed she is a true believer in an interview with BBC Yoruba, said she serves God truly and righteously.

"I am a true believer, and I serve God truly and righteously because He calls us to serve Him with a pure heart and clean hands. The glory of God is just revealed in my life because I don't know how, if you really heard the things I've done in the past, you would really open your mouths," she said.

Imisi has four personalities

Imisi revealed she has four different personalities and only showed three of them during her stay in the house.

"I have four levels of behaviour and characteristics, whichever you want, I'll give it to you," she said.

Imisi debunks rumours about her father

The reality star debunked rumours about Nollywood actor Kolawole Ajeyemi, husband to Toyin Abraham Ajeyemi, being her father.

When asked if it was true that Kola Ajewole was her real father, she burst into laughter.

"Brother Kola is a person in the movie industry who I often seek advice from regarding the steps I want to take. I don't know where people heard that I am his child. His children that I know are Temitope and Ireoluwa."

Imisi speaks about paying taxes

After Imisi emerged as the winner of BBNaija season 10, she received a total prize money of One Hundred and Fifty Million Naira (N150m).

It wasn't long before news broke that the government would be deducting a large amount from Imisi's prize as taxes.

When asked if she was willing to pay the taxes, Imisi responded that she is a law-abiding individual.

"I respect the law, if the law says I have to pay the tax, I will pay it."

The video from Imisi's interview is below:

Comments about Imisi's interview

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions, read them below:

Obiakoeze Dumebi Blessing said:

"Imisi and showed historical BBN How the game is played...ebuka too shock."

Elizabeth Ilerioluwa wrote:

"Girl knows how to turn table in her favour."

Mavis Dro said:

"BBN producers were amazed ,,they said your name will be remarkable ,sponsors are happy with what you delivered ,they said you played your game in a different way ,smart ,clean and your game didn't hurt anyone ,one man Mopol."

